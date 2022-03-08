EMMY winner KIRA REED LORSCH Nominated for Indie Series Awards BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS in Rumors
My production company The RHL Group, Inc. joined forces with Matt and Nicole’s V Squared Pictures to green-light principle photography on Rumors and I took on the role of “Ellen”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress/PGA Producer/Emmy Winner Kira Reed Lorsch is nominated for this year’s Indie Series Awards Best Supporting Actress, Drama for her role of acting teacher “Ellen” in Rumors. The new independent television drama from Creator/Star Nicole Vernarec, Director/EP Matthew Viera and Executive Producer Kira Reed Lorsch has just finished the festival circuit having received much praise. Rumors premiered in New York at Bushwick Film Festival in October, 2021 and was awarded the IndieFEST Film Awards “LGBTQ+ Winner of Excellence” prize.
Says Kira: “My production company The RHL Group, Inc. joined forces with Matt and Nicole’s V Squared Pictures to green-light principle photography on Rumors and I took on the role of “Ellen”, a Hollywood acting teacher/mother figure to the leading young ladies: Nicole Vernarec, Ashley St. George and Jodi Moore Lewis. “Ellen” guides them to work hard, respect their craft, and be kind to one another in order to survive and thrive in Hollywood.”
Kira is nominated for an Indie Series Award for Best Supporting Actress, Nicole Vernarec is up for Best Lead Actress (and Best Writing), Matthew Viera has a nomination for Best Director and the entire acting team is nominated for Best Ensemble, Drama.
“I am tremendously proud of our little show doing big things”, continues Kira, “The story is a message of love with LGBTQ+, anti-bullying, friendship, and forgiveness themes. The series and stand-alone feature,
beautifully shot by AFI MFA Cinematographer Edward Salerno (also ISA12 nominated) has production value way above our ultra-low budget. We are currently in talks with several streaming platforms.”
If you would like to join Kira Reed Lorsch and the cast of Rumors at the Indie Series Awards in Burbank, CA on April 7th information and tickets are available on the ISA website:
ABOUT KIRA REED LORSCH
Kira Reed Lorsch is a Daytime Emmy nominated actress and Emmy Award winning producer. After graduating the UCLA School of Theatre, Film and Television, Kira has appeared in over 100 films and television shows. She can currently be seen in the feature films Beckman, Amityville Witches, Love on the Rock, and the new drama series Rumors. Up next: the romantic comedy Roasted. Kira gives back to numerous charitable organizations and serves on the Board of Trustees of the California Science Center home of the Robert H. Lorsch Family Pavilion.
