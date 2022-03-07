Submit Release
News Search

There were 594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,182 in the last 365 days.

Single Snowmobile Crash in Chatham

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Kenneth St.Pierre 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 March 7, 2022

Chatham, NH – On March 6, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single party snowmobile accident on the Loop Trail in Chatham. On scene, North Conway Fire Department and Action Ambulance found a single male who had been riding with a large group when he failed to make a corner and struck a tree. The operator, identified as Nadim Rahme, 27, of Norwood MA, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital. Inexperience and trail conditions seem to be contributing factors. Riders are reminded to pay extra attention in areas unknown to them and to adjust their speed accordingly.

You just read:

Single Snowmobile Crash in Chatham

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.