Latest Issue of NH Wildlife Journal Features Squirrel Hunting Strategies, Late Season Angling, and Old Fashioned Weather Prediction

Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211

Nicola Whitley: (603) 271-3211

September 20, 2024

Concord, NH – In the latest issue of the New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine (September/October 202), we asked Colby Denison to explain the basic skills required to become a proficient squirrel hunter. In his story, “Squirrel Hunting 101,” Denison, a former Fish and Game fisheries biologist and avid outdoor enthusiast, describes the techniques and skills required to outsmart ol’ bushytail.

For those who never want open-water fishing to end and others who may be curious about trying something new this fall, “Who Said the Season Was Over?” drops a line on some popular tactics employed by successful late-season anglers. Author and professional guide Tim Moore shares his insights with readers on fall angling success with three exciting game fish species on his mind: lake trout, Northern pike, and black crappie.

Also in this issue, “Weather Watch” looks at how the proverbs and wisdom of old-time sailors and farmers can help modern outdoor enthusiasts tune into nature for some pearls of truth in predicting the weather when the internet and television are unavailable.

“On the Nature Trail” explores the life of the dobsonfly, which as an adult lives for a few weeks on dry land, but as an adolescent known as a hellgrammite, they spends 2–3 years developing in fast moving rivers. Just in time for a fall camping adventure, “What’s Wild” explores Pillsbury State Park in Washington.

Not a subscriber to New Hampshire Wildlife Journal? The magazine is published 6 times a year by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and makes an ideal gift for anyone who appreciates our state’s wildlife and wild places. Subscriptions are just $15 for one year or $25 for two years—40% off the cover price! It’s a fun way to support NH Fish and Game’s work. It also makes a great gift.

Don’t Miss an Issue: Subscribe online or by mail at www.wildlife.nh.gov/shop-and-support/subscribe-nh-wildlife-journal.

New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine contains no commercial advertising. Subscription revenue helps the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conserve and manage the state’s fish and wildlife, promote conservation education, and maintain opportunities for outdoor recreation in the Granite State. Visit www.wildnh.com.