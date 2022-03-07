Submit Release
Maple Leaf Mystery Conference

CANADA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ian Rankin, Maureen Jennings and dozens of Canadian Mystery and Crime Writers to meet fans and readers in first ever virtual Canadian Mystery Conference

Maple Leaf Mystery Conference debuts with an incredible mystery author lineup featuring Ian Rankin (Inspector Rebus), Maureen Jennings (Murdoch Mysteries) and more of your favourite authors.

Maple Leaf Mystery Conference is a virtual thrill for mystery lovers, with daily Author Spotlight sessions and panel discussions with renowned authors. Tickets for the entire 5-day event can be purchased for just $25. Daily Author Spotlights include sessions with Ian Rankin, Maureen Jennings, Vicki Delany, Rick Mofina and Iona Whishaw. Enjoy Panel Discussions with top Canadian Authors of Cozy, Humour, Thriller and more. If you are a mystery author or mystery enthusiast, Maple Leaf Mystery Conference is your must-attend event of the year.

Register today at https://writers-first.com/registration/.

Visit https://writers-first.com/maple-leaf-mystery-conference/ for full conference details.

For conference inquiries, please contact the Maple Leaf Mystery team at mapleleafmysteryconference@gmail.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Mike Martin, Conference Organizer, at 613-290-5836 or mike54martin@yahoo.ca.

Mike Martin
Maple Leaf Mystery Conference
mapleleafmysteryconference@gmail.com
