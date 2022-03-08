BGG World and its Subsidiary HB Natural Ingredients to Feature New & Improved “Next-Generation” Stevia at Expo West

Vitosa® “Next-Generation” Stevia

BGG World announced that they will feature Vitosa® “Next-Generation” Stevia at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West this week.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BGG World (BGG) and its wholly-owned subsidiary HB Natural Ingredients (HBNI) announced today that they will be featuring Vitosa® “Next-Generation” Stevia at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West this week in Anaheim, California. Vitosa® is said to closely mimic sugar, lacking in bitterness and without the aftertaste that is frequently found in other Stevia products. Vitosa® comes in three different taste profiles and is perfectly soluble in water. Vitosa® has dual functionality, serving as a sweetness enhancer or as a standalone sweetener (FDA & FEMA GRAS), with the ability to deliver high sugar sweetness equivalents. It can be customized for various applications. “With the introduction of Vitosa®, we have taken a product that was poorly viewed in the sweetener category due to a bitter aftertaste and made something extremely palatable, yet healthy for individuals seeking reduced sugar intake,” said Shaheen Majeed, CEO of BGG Americas & HBNI USA.

BGG will also have on hand a comprehensive book on Natural Astaxanthin, written by Bob Capelli, a leading expert on Astaxanthin and former CEO of BGG Americas. Additional highlights at this show include the ingredient line of Tocotrienols, branded as TheraPrimeE®, and an exclusive patented apple extract, ApplePhenon®, clinically studied for weight management, cardiovascular health, and skincare. Please visit BGG at Booth #4645 at Natural Products Expo West to learn more about these and other health supplement ingredients.

About BGG

BGG is a global B2B supplier of ingredients sourced from nature that improve consumer wellness. Building on 25 years of innovative leadership, BGG provides consumer product makers with efficacious ingredients of outstanding quality. This is achieved by specialized sourcing, cultivation, and production in the best global regions. BGG’s extensive portfolio originates from algae, fruits, and plants. BGG employs a staff of approximately 450, has 6 production sites, international branches in North America, Japan, China, and Switzerland, and manages sales in over 100 countries. BGG is ISO9001, ISO22000 and GMP certified.

Further Information on BGG: www.bggworld.com

Press Contact: Shaheen Majeed: shaheen@bggworld.com

CEO BGG Americas & CEO HB Natural Ingredients USA

Please note that the physiological activity of the ingredient described herein is supported by the referenced clinical trial reports. Marketers of finished products containing the ingredient described herein are responsible for determining whether the claims made for such products are lawful and in compliance with the laws of the country in which they will market the products. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.