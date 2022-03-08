ASHTON THOMPSON TO BECOME NATIONAL OVARIAN CANCER COALITION'S FIRST ATHLETIC AMBASSADOR
Development driver for Kimmel Racing Ashton Thompson becomes the first National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) Athletic Ambassador, committed to spreading awareness on and off the track.
As an Athletic Ambassador for the organization, Thompson will support early awareness and education initiatives in a sport with plenty of female fans, but few female drivers to look up to. As the only female driver in the field this race season, Thompson’s unique perspective and passion for racing will inspire women across the country to take action and advocate for their health. "We are proud to have Ashton join us in bringing much-needed awareness to ovarian cancer,” shared NOCC CEO Melissa Aucoin, “ a disease that impacts over 21,000 women in the U.S each year, and so grateful to have her heroic commitment in reaching and empowering new audiences of women everywhere with lifesaving health messages."
NOCC and Ashton Thompson Racing are excited to partner during the 2022 race season to break barriers on the track and break the silence on ovarian cancer. To learn more about the 2022 Kenyon Midget Race Season and where you can catch Ashton, visit ashtonthompsonracing.org.
About Ashton Thompson Racing: Ashton Thompson Racing was created in 2006 when Ashton began her motorsports career. Instead of playing YMCA soccer, Ashton wanted to follow in her family’s footsteps. Ashton is on the fast track to a career in motorsports. Her goals for the end of this year are to be racing full-time in the ARCA Menards Series with Kimmel Racing. Ashton’s primary goal is to empower young female drivers and continue to break down barriers. “My goal one day is to have a successful female lead team that is driven towards motivating young female drivers to follow their dreams.” Ashton would also like to thank her sponsors for supporting her and our cause. For more information, visit ashtonthompsonracing.org or follow Ashton’s progress through Instagram @ashtonthompsonracing23.
About NOCC: Since 1991, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) has provided support to thousands of cancer survivors, delivered millions of educational resources, and connected with countless local community partners to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. The NOCC is an influential national advocate for patients, survivors, caregivers, and their families struggling with ovarian cancer and remains steadfast in its mission "to save lives through the prevention and cure of ovarian cancer, and to improve the quality of life for survivors and caregivers." At the NOCC, our teal team leads with our values and unique experiences to provide support and education across all communities, ensuring that every woman is empowered to advocate for their health. For more information, please visit www.ovarian.org or call 888-OVARIAN (888-682-7426) and follow the NOCC on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
