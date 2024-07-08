Climbing for a Cause: Ovarian Cancer Survivors Set Out to Conquer Kilimanjaro
Eight hikers prepare to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro to provide hope, raise awareness, and gather funds for the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition.
I will climb for them because they can’t. I’ll also climb for me, to remind myself of my beating heart, the breath in my lungs, and the gift of life I have been blessed with.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition’s Team Teal is embarking on an extraordinary journey to take hope to new heights. On July 9, 2024, a team of ovarian cancer survivors, caregivers, and loved ones will begin their trek to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa. This inspiring expedition aims to provide hope to those living with ovarian cancer, raise awareness, and raise funds to support the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition.
— Mandi Chambless
“I am participating in the HOPE to New Heights Mount Kilimanjaro trek with the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition for the 29 women that I have personally known who have passed away from ovarian cancer,” says Mandi Chambless, a Team Teal participant and 15-year ovarian cancer survivor. “I will climb for them because they can’t. I’ll also climb for me, to remind myself of my beating heart, the breath in my lungs, and the gift of life I have been blessed with.”
The Mount Kilimanjaro team comprises eight athletes, including five ovarian cancer survivors. They are dedicated to raising awareness and funds in support of NOCC’s vision – to one day live in a world where no person loses their life to ovarian cancer. These advocates have spent countless hours training mentally and physically. They are gearing up for their ambitious 19,341-foot uphill trek through five unique climate zones. With each step, they inspire strength for ovarian cancer survivors around the globe.
The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition is thrilled to partner with climb leader Sean Swarner of Swarner Expeditions. Swarner is a two-time cancer survivor and the only survivor to summit the tallest peaks on each of the seven continents.
Follow the journey of our eight Team Teal hikers on social media @nocc_teamteal as they take hope to new heights!
For post-climb interview opportunities, please contact Lauren Ashley German.
Team Teal: Mount Kilimanjaro
-Nora Nock (Ohio)
-Clare Longfellow (Chicago, Illinois)
-Nina Pino (Ohio)
-Kara Greenwood (New York City, New York)
-Christy Heid (Ohio)
-Karin Giuliano (New Jersey)
-Mandi Chambless (Austin, Texas)
-Kathy Dieal (Trenton, NJ)
About the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC):
Since 1991, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) has been a dedicated advocate and support system for ovarian cancer survivors, caregivers, and their families. We have provided support to thousands of survivors, delivered millions of educational resources, and partnered with local communities nationwide to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. It is our mission to save lives through the prevention and cure of ovarian cancer and to improve the quality of life for survivors and their caregivers. With this commitment, we reach out to all touched by this disease to offer support, services, information, and, most of all, hope. For more information, please visit ovarian.org or call 888-OVARIAN (888-682-7426).
Lauren Ashley German
National Ovarian Cancer Coalition
+1 214-273-4200
lgerman@ovarian.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube