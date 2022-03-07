Webinar: Artificial Intelligence for Wellbeing and Comfort in Automotive Industry
Ingenious e-Brain Solutions is hosting a webinar on: AI for Well-being or Comfort in Automotive Industry.GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company forecast that artificial intelligence will transform the cars soon as many companies such as Hyundai, Lear Corporation, Yamaha, Volkswagen, and others are working around different AI algorithms and have developed their solutions at various stages (ideation or concept, prototype, pre-commercialized, and commercial).
In the automotive industry, AI provides solutions to drivers or passengers for relieving stress, discomfort, anxiety, drowsiness, maintaining temperature, humidity, weather, climate, and improving visualizations. The AI algorithms such as machine learning, deep learning, neural network, facial recognition, bayesian network, fuzzy logic, and classification algorithm are mostly utilized by players in the domain.
Key Questions to be Answered in Webinar:
1. What are the key innovations and advanced solutions enhancing wellbeing or comfort in the automotive industry by using AI?
2. What is the technology readiness level of identified solutions?
3. Who are the solution providers for these solutions?
4. What are the recent technology development trends such as IP trends, scientific literature trends, recent activities, the introduction of any new technological advancement, and others?
5. What solutions can be implemented in the automotive industry from other industries such as Aerospace/Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality, Entertainment, Marine, Railway, and others?
6. What are the key technologies being discovered by different companies such as wearables, sensor technology, heat, light, chassis, and others?
Date & Time: 09th March | 11:30 AM EST | 8:30 AM PST | 5:30 PM CET, 10th March | 9:30 AM CET | 4:30 PM CST | 5:30 PM JST | 5:30 PM KST
Registration Link: https://www.iebrain.com/webinars/artificial-intelligence-for-wellbeing-and-comfort-in-automotive-industry/
