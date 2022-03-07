The Taproots Release Music Video for Their Single “California Life” from Upcoming Debut Album
The premiere of the single from the new California Americana rock duo is available now!LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new California Americana rock duo, The Taproots, have released a music video for their new single "California Life" which is to be included on their upcoming debut album, Tales Of Wonderland. The Taproots feature singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tom Walters and award-winning vocalist Nicole Cassingham, best known for their weaving of rock, folk, and jazz influences and strong harmonies with compelling storytelling. "California Life" will be available on all streaming services on Friday, March 4.
California Life is an infectious rocker that riffs on the mythology and mystique of the California lifestyle. The accompanying music video playfully blends historic and classic movie footage with iconic shots of the Golden State, mixing in local street dancers with those from the glory days of Hollywood.
Stream "California Life" here: https://smarturl.it/thetaproots.cl
Check out the new music video here: https://youtu.be/LkYgM7gw2I8
The single was recorded at Momboe Studios in Woodland Hills by Michael C. Mason and engineer/mixer Ross Pallone (Prince, Michael McDonald). Walters and Cassingham trade lead vocals while backed by an impressive supporting cast of players, including bassist Mick Mahan (Pat Benatar), guitarist Jon Woodhead (Leon Russel), and drummer Michael C. Mason. Filling out the sound with stereo keyboards are soundtrack pros Craig Dobbin and Jeff Alan Ross (Badfinger/Peter Asher).
The music of The Taproots was recently discovered by recording artist Jay Ferguson (Spirit, The Office) and Hollywood music producer and drummer Michael C. Mason. After Ferguson heard some demo tapes, he decided to record and mix four original songs at his Santa Barbara studio. Mason then went on to produce another ten tracks, pulling in some of L.A.’s finest studio and touring musicians for the project. Finally, they reached the point where it was time to release these recordings to the listening world, starting with this single, California Life.
“Great players with real stories to tell. Rocking yet literate. If John Steinbeck were in a band, this would be it.”
-Jay Ferguson (Spirit, Jo Jo Gunne, The Office, CSI LA)
“Tom Walters is an extremely gifted writer and player. I’ve watched The Taproots evolve since the beginning. This new album is wonderful and I can’t wait to play it on the show”
-Rob Kimball, Co-host “Pickin’ Up The Tempo.” - CBX Public Radio, San Luis Obispo / Santa Barbara
For more information on The Taproots, please visit: www.taprootsmusic.com
About The Taproots
Originally from Los Angeles, Walters cut his first track on vinyl with Weird Al Yankovic in college, followed by an album for international release with the duo Iverson and Walters through Eagle Records in Nashville. Tom has since performed in an array of bands ranging from acoustic roots to modern jazz, sharing stages with such artists as Jerry Douglas, Edgar Meyer, Country Joe McDonald, Bryan White, Maria Muldaur, and others. Walters is also an award-winning director and it was through his work in the film industry that he crossed paths with recording veterans Mason and Ferguson.
Nicole Cassingham is a singer and ukuleleist originally from the San Francisco Bay Area. She grew up performing in musical theater and at then at numerous fair venues and competitions on the West Coast. In college she joined a jazz ensemble with George Lewis and other bands, going on to record the full length album, Mood Swing in the California alternative rock group, Monkey Wagon. As a trained music therapist, Nicole also works with people who have mental illness, developing wellness and skills through music.
The Taproots - California Life (Official Music Video)