Hackney Publications Recognizes Bailey Glasser as a Leader in the Sports Law Field in Second Annual ‘100 Law Firms’ List
Besides recognizing law firms for their achievements, the portal is a resource for those in need of experienced, capable legal counsel in the sports law arena.
Bailey Glasser is the nation’s leading law firm in using Title IX to win gender equity – including equal participation opportunities, athletic financial aid, and treatment – for student-athletes.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications announced today that its readers have identified Bailey & Glasser, LLP as one of a handful of law firms that are leaders in the sports law field in its annual Roster of “100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About.”
Bailey Glasser is the nation’s leading law firm in using Title IX to win gender equity – including equal participation opportunities, athletic financial aid, and treatment – for student-athletes. Bailey Glasser’s Title IX team is led by partner Arthur H. Bryant, who is one of the nation’s foremost experts on Title IX. He is the former Chairman and Executive Director of Public Justice, a national public interest law firm created by trial lawyers and currently supported by – and able to call on – over 2,700 of the top plaintiffs’ lawyers in the country. Bryant is based in the firm’s Oakland, CA office. He has won major victories and established precedents in constitutional law, consumer protection, toxic torts, civil rights, class actions, and mass torts. The National Law Journal has twice named him one of the 100 Most Influential Attorneys in America, and in 2021 received the honor of being named a National Law Journal “Sports Law Trailblazer” for his impactful work.
“Firms like Bailey Glasser stand out in the field, and are responsible for creating and maintaining an efficient sports industry that delivers the best possible product to hundreds of millions of fans around the world in a cost-efficient manner,” said Holt Hackney, the founder of Hackney Publications, which has been publishing sports law periodicals for more than two decades.
Besides Title IX, the firm is also adept in the following sports law niches:
• Civil Rights
• Class action
• Contracts
• Esports
• Mergers & Acquisitions
• Name, Image and Likeness
• NCAA
• Personal injury
• Schools & education
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 14 sports law periodicals.
