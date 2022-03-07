MONIGLE AND WILLIS TOWERS WATSON (WTW) SEIZE THE MOMENT WITH AGILE REBRAND
When WTW approached us to participate in their RFP process, we were skeptical about the less-than-four-month timeline, but we came with a plan.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monigle, a brand experience agency building human brands that work hard in the real world, recently partnered with Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WTW) to rebrand the global company in a 100-day sprint.
WTW, with over 45,000 employees and nearly 200 years of history, advises the world’s leading organizations in the areas of people, risk and capital. In the wake of a called-off merger, WTW needed to quickly reestablish itself and boldly define its independent future. The company came to Monigle with a powerful opportunity to create a new brand strategy, and visual and verbal expression to both galvanize employees and broadcast a clear signal across the industry. Following the release of a new business strategy, and in support of a new CEO and leadership team, Monigle and WTW seamlessly collaborated to accomplish a rebrand in 100 days—seizing a crucial moment.
“When WTW approached us to participate in their RFP process, we were skeptical about the less-than-four-month timeline, but we came with a plan,” said Dave Middendorf, senior director, strategy & insights at Monigle. “When they gave us the green light a day after the pitch, we got the message that this was different, and it could work. Ditching the traditional approach, we developed hypotheses immediately, sharpening and refining them through daily collaboration with the client team and real-time polling with a wide range of leaders. Turns out that when the brand and executive teams have their sights set and make decisions quickly with focus and confidence, four months is just enough time to rebrand.”
Monigle worked with WTW to create a rapid and robust discovery process and brief: Be bold, be clear, be a connector. The brief was built on the wealth of intelligence, experience, and relationships that WTW has always been known for. However, the new brand strategy reimagined how the industry leader could use the brand to elevate its strengths and set the course for the future as a unified organization—simply WTW.
“Our brand transformation is a celebration of WTW’s rich history and our promising future,” said Lisa Swatland, global head of brand for WTW. “It’s an evolution that reflects our global diversity and shared passions as well as the perspective and actionable solutions we bring to our clients’ challenges. Our new logo is bright and bold, and the supporting visual system infuses dynamism and humanity. The message is clear: the next era has begun.”
The rebrand campaign exemplified WTW’s purpose – to transform tomorrows – and core values of client focus, teamwork, integrity, respect and excellence. The company is now poised for the future and an example of how the right combination of circumstance, client-agency partnership and executive buy-in can redefine the traditional brand playbook.
To view the recent brand video and overview visit: https://www.wtwco.com/en-US/About-Us/overview.
ABOUT WTW
At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help you sharpen your strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate your workforce and maximize performance. Working shoulder to shoulder with you, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.
ABOUT MONIGLE
Monigle is a brand experience company fueled by humanizing brands that move people. As one of the largest independent brand consultancies in the United States, we’re independent in spirit and in ownership, unbound to both the status quo and shareholders. Fueled by 170+ builders and makers across offices in Denver and New York, our teams create and deliver powerful brand experiences across a spectrum of services, including insights, strategy, creative, culture, activation, branded environments, and BEAM—the world’s leading brand engagement and asset management platform. Humanizing Brands. Moving People. Learn more at www.monigle.com.
