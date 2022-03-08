Cosmopolitan The Daily Business Awards 2022

MAKATI CITY, MANILA, PHILIPPINES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pueblo De Oro Development Corporation emerges winner for Most Innovative Special Purpose Developer - Philippines at the Cosmopolitan The Daily Business Awards 2022

Pueblo de Oro Development Corporation (PDO) is a leading regional developer of residential and mixed-use projects in the Philippines. PDO is a member of the Investment & Capital Corporation of the Philippines or the ICCP Group – a mid-sized conglomerate engaged in two broad lines of businesses: financial services and property development & management. The ICCP Group is a pioneer and one of the largest developers of industrial parks in the country through Science Park of the Philippines, Inc. (SPPI), which has almost 800 hectares of industrial estates developed or under development. SPPI has the Philippine American Life Insurance Company (wholly owned by AIA), and the National Development Company (the investment arm of the Philippine Government), among some of its shareholders. The Group also manages and partly owns the World Trade Center Metro Manila, the country’s first world- class exhibition facility. Designed by the famous Gensler and Associates of San Francisco, USA, whose works include the second phase of the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco.

Cosmopolitan The Daily Awards aim to recognize and reward business excellence across all sectors, private and public. These awards are open to companies regardless of their size and individuals, based anywhere in the world. Branching out of New York, Toronto, London, Dubai, Bangalore, Kuala Lumpur and Sydney; Cosmopolitan Daily is a business publication providing coverage of Finance, Technology, Energy, Real Estate, etc. on the key market trends from around the globe. The publication has readership from Directors of top companies across the globe from various industries. The in-depth insight and quality provide leading players with up-to-date information within their respective market sectors. Working with global media service providers, clients get maximum visibility through vibrant outreach exercises that include print and online advertisements, print and online native advertising, newsletter promotions, exclusive media visibility partnerships in their respective sectors, and acknowledgement of corporate excellence through the annual Cosmopolitan Daily Business Awards.