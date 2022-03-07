Burns Funding Delivers Quarter Million Dollars to Pharmacist Wanting to Pursue Her Entrepreneurial Dreams
Helping young entrepreneurs is nothing new for Burns, who has been helping entrepreneurs fund and then manage their own businesses for nearly a half century.
Its really quite impressive. I mean we initially expected $150,000. For Burns Funding to secure another $100,000 on top of that speaks to the access they have in the lending industry.”DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, US, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burns Funding, an alternative funding company started by serial entrepreneur Peter J. Burns III, has done it again, securing funds for a would-be entrepreneur, who wants to break free of her conventional job and follow her passion around entrepreneurship.
This time, Burns Funding has provided Caroline Reynolds, a North Carolina pharmacist, with $250,000.
The procurement is all the more impressive because Reynolds was unable to secure anything close to that from conventional sources because of a mark on her credit report.
“Five years ago, my husband and I started a real estate venture, with a plan to buy houses, then fix them up and sell them,” said Reynolds. “We made a classic beginner mistake and underestimated how much we would need. We got overextended and had to settle with one of our creditors.”
What stopped other lenders did not stop Burns Funding. Working with its partner, Arizona-based Midas Financial, the company repaired Reynolds’ credit, qualifying her for a quarter of a million markets.
“Its really quite impressive,” said Reynolds. “I mean we initially expected $150,000. For Burns Funding to secure another $100,000 on top of that speaks to the access they have in the lending industry.”
Reynolds recently deployed the funds in two passive income business, created by Burns Funding. The first involves online stores, leveraging a niche created by industry giants like Amazon and Walmart. The second involves crypto bots, which capitalize in the small movements in the price of cryptocurrencies.
“Once we get these up and running and sufficiently servicing the debt, I will deploy cash back to an existing marketing agency that I have, which services MedSpas, and maybe even take another crack at the real estate venture,” said Reynolds. “None of this would have been possible were it not for Peter and his team at Burns Funding.”
What is new are the passive income businesses being sponsored by Burns Funding.
What is new are the passive income businesses being sponsored by Burns Funding.
How The System Works
Qualified applicants secure up to $200,000 to get started.
At first, the full debt is supported by an immediate cash flow from the crypto bots. That is usually the case for three to four months—when the online store’s cash flow begins to kick in and pay off the initial capitalization.
Burns elaborated on the use of crypto bots. “These crypto bots make money every day and are hedged by a strategy that’s bullet-proof to market fluctuations,” he noted. “The bots are managed by a third party (which takes a 20-percent fee).”
The online stores are similarly “bullet-proof,” according to Burns. “The stores are managed by experts in the field, who have a proven track record. After being seasoned for about two years, the online stores can be resold, often for three times the initial purchase price.”
Burns added that this is “a tangible way to create passive income for residual wealth. The passive-income that is created can be transformed by you to build the business of your dreams or bolster a company you have already launched.”
The program is an extension Millennial Queenmaker, which Burns launched last spring as a platform to facilitate the entrepreneurial careers of female millennials, like Reynolds.
A Word About Millennial Queenmaker
Millennial Queenmaker has three components:
First, it offers mentoring to young women, who have an operating business and the appropriate funding. The entrepreneur merely needs guidance from Burns or the deep bench of female advisors he has assembled, such as Sue Malone of Strategies for Small Business.
Second, Millennial Queenmaker offers a placement service for young female entrepreneurs, who may or may not have the funding, but are unsure of what kind of business they would like to own and manage. The company has vetted more than 40 businesses (some the of them franchises) that have a high propensity for success. They are only missing two ingredients – the appropriate funding and a smart, ambitious young woman ready to take the reins.
Third, Millennial Queenmaker. through Burns Funding, helps provide the necessary capital.
On the heels of Millennial Queenmaker, Burns has also launched StartupKings to provide male entrepreneurs the same kind of access to unsecured funding.
About Peter J. Burns III
Based today in Del Mar, California, Peter J. Burns III grew up in a well-established New England family in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was briefly educated at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, the University of Virginia (UVa), and finally the Harvard Business School's Owners and Presidents Management Program. While his two younger brothers went on to have successful business careers, Burns chose the life of an entrepreneur.
Burns started hundreds of businesses over the ensuing decades. He then moved to Arizona in the early 2000s and became a pro bono adjunct faculty member at the highly respected Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. In 2006, he took his teaching practice across town to Grand Canyon University and its entrepreneur-like founder Brent Richardson, where the two men would launch the nation’s first College of Entrepreneurship at GCU.
In recognition of his work, Burns was honored by the Arizona chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America its Businessperson of the Year in 2007.
Shortly thereafter, he started Club Entrepreneur as a way to bring entrepreneurs together in an “open-source entrepreneurship” platform. The Phoenix chapter attracted 10,000 members.
In 2016, Burns moved to the West Coast and started Burns Funding as a way to help entrepreneurs secure hard-to-get funding for their businesses.
Taken as a whole, Burns says all the businesses have a “common thread.
“Every business I start represents my desire to help existing and would-be entrepreneurs reach their full potential,” said Burns. “Too often, they give up because of a lack of capital. I set out to solve that problem and won’t rest until every entrepreneur that needs money can secure it.”
