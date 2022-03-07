AMERICAN SYSTEMS Wins $118 Million U.S. Department of Homeland Security Customs & Border Protection Contract
CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMERICAN SYSTEMS has won a $118 million single award task order under the General Services Administration’s Alliant 2 contract to support the Department of Homeland Security Customs & Border Protection. AMERICAN SYSTEMS will provide Independent Verification & Validation (IV&V) services to verify and validate that all products and systems acquired for border control and security at and between the United States Ports of Entry comply with CBP requirements and that program management is performed in an effective and efficient manner. To accomplish this, the Office of Acquisition IV&V program will consist of implementing and maintaining an IV&V program that is consistent with The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Standard 1012-2016.
Under the terms of the five-year task order, AMERICAN SYSTEMS will fulfill requirements that span the full spectrum of IV&V and systems engineering services throughout the entire program lifecycle across the CBP enterprise. This work will primarily be done in Washington, D.C. but also will include support at border locations.
“As the guardians of our Nation’s borders, CBP’s mission is a national priority, and our IV&V capabilities are well-aligned to help ensure their critical mission needs are met,” said Peter Smith, President and CEO of AMERICAN SYSTEMS. “We are proud to be able to deliver our Strategic Solutions to CBP—we know what’s at stake.”
About AMERICAN SYSTEMS
Founded in 1975, AMERICAN SYSTEMS is a government Engineering solutions provider and one of the top 100 employee-owned companies in the United States, with approximately 1,600 employees nationwide. Based in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Chantilly, VA, the company provides Enterprise IT, Acquisition and Lifecycle Support, Engineering and Analysis, Test & Evaluation, and Training Solutions to DOD, Intel, and civilian government customers. For more information, visit: www.AmericanSystems.com.
Michael Dolton
