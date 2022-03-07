Spring Garden Market at George Washington's Historic River Farm, April 8 & 9
Celebrate Spring with the American Horticultural Society (AHS) at its Spring Garden Market at Historic River Farm in Alexandria, VA on April 8 & 9, 2022.
This is a great opportunity to support local growers and shop for some terrific plants you won’t find other places. You'll also find an array of nature-themed artists and garden products vendors.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring Garden Market at River Farm April 8 & 9 at River Farm, 10am - 4:00pm
— Susan Klejst, Vice President of Development
Celebrate the start of the new gardening season with the American Horticultural Society (AHS) at its Spring Garden Market at historic River Farm in Alexandria, Virginia, taking place on Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9. We anticipate over 40 vendors will offer a large selection of plants, including vegetable seedlings, natives, and pollinator favorites. Garden art, tools, books, and other horticultural accessories will be available, and Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening questions. “This is a great opportunity to support local growers and shop for some terrific plants you won’t find other places,” says Susan Klejst, Vice President of Development. More than just plants, the Spring Garden Market includes an array of nature-themed artists and garden products vendors. It is a fun-filled community event but also an important fundraiser to help sustain and support the stewardship of historic River Farm. All proceeds raised during this event help maintain and enhance the display gardens for the enjoyment and enrichment of the community.
Guests will have access to a limited selection of carts and wagons for toting purchases but are encouraged to bring their own. Hours will be from 10 am to 4 pm on both days of this event. Parking is $20 per car; waived for AHS members showing a current membership card or other proof of membership such as an online receipt. Non-members can apply this fee toward a new membership during the event. To join, visit www.ahsgardening.org/join.
For more information, call (703) 768-5700 or visit https://ahsgardening.org/about-riverfarm/events-programs/spring-garden-market/
ABOUT AHS: The American Horticultural Society (AHS), founded in 1922, is an educational, non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to making America “A land of sustainable gardens, cultivated by a diverse population with a common passion for plants” Its mission is to share with all Americans the critical role of plants, gardens, and green spaces in creating healthy, livable communities and a sustainable planet.
