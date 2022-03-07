EUCAST Leader Back in United States to Provide 4G and 5G Wireless Broadband Access
Establishing Partnerships to Provide Wireless Broadband Access in Rural and Remote Locations
From first responders working in emergencies to students dealing with remote learning, or businesses working to reach customers, our 4G LTE and 5G systems provide valuable benefits”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founder of EUCAST Co. Ltd., a South Korean company with 4G LTE and 5G advanced wireless telecommunication technology, is back in the United States this week. EUCAST and its representatives in the United States are pursuing additional partnerships to provide its state-of-the-art wireless broadband equipment and solutions to rural and remote communities and businesses in the United States. While initially focused on Korea and Japan, EUCAST sees the United States as a critical component of its global growth strategy. EUCAST Global Inc. headquarters was established last month in Denver, Colorado.
— Jaehyeong Kim
EUCAST provides wireless communication systems that allow users to access the internet whenever and wherever they want. Its advanced equipment, comprising base stations, control servers, core network, and network management systems, allows users in remote and underserved communities to access the internet. EUCAST also provides private network solutions for businesses that share confidential information.
On previous trips to the United States, Jaehyeong Kim, CEO of EUCAST, shared many of its solutions with leading academics, industry leaders, first responders, native American communities, and potential business development partners. EUCAST has already signed a partnership with a Colorado university to involve its students and campus as a "living laboratory". In addition, EUCAST has created a strategic relationship with Clovity, an IoT software solution company to bundle Clovity's artificial intelligence platform with EUCAST’S private network. EUCAST already has an agreement to have field trials at Native American tribal land and at a park area in southern California, where internet service was lacking or even non-existent. EUCAST’s citizens broadband radio services (CBRS) systems, including core network and base stations, will be delivered to the target area this month.
“I am thrilled to be coming back to the United States and share how our products can make a difference, especially in areas that struggle with broadband access,” stated Jaehyeong Kim. “From first responders working in emergencies to students dealing with remote learning, or businesses working to reach customers, our 4G LTE and 5G systems provide valuable benefits.”
“Instead of expensive and time-consuming construction of cellular towers and more fiber optics cabling, EUCAST provides its network in a box (NIB) solution allowing quick communication system recovery in emergency or disaster situations. These solutions also apply to public safety and military applications,” explained Gary Sumihiro of Sumihiro Investments, LLC, who is bringing EUCAST to the US. “EUCAST products are highly durable and rugged because they have verified quality and performance in Korean and Japanese markets. Furthermore, EUCAST’s less expensive price points and greater flexibility in design customization means less maintenance/support service fees," says Sumihiro.
About EUCAST
EUCAST provides end-to-end advanced wireless access solutions, comprised of base stations, control servers and gateway, core network, network management systems, and user devices. EUCAST has been a leading force in the advanced wireless access technology marketplace for more than a decade.
