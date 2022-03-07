Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Ashtabula
Grand Valley Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Monroe Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pierpont Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Athens
Ohio University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Brown
Southern Hills Joint Vocational School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Butler
Oxford Community Improvement Corporation
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Cuyahoga
Bay Village City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hope Academy Northcoast Campus
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
T-Squared Honors Academy
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Darke
Darke County Educational Service Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Fairfield
Fairfield County District Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Alliance for High Quality Education
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Norwich Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fulton
Archbold Area Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hamilton
City of Cincinnati, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hocking
Starr Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas
Alicia M. Gardiner, C.N.P
MED
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Irfan Ahmed, M.D.
MED
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Mahoning
Poland Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Marion
Marion City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Medina
City of Medina-Montville Township Joint Economic Development District
University of Akron - National Collegiate Athletics Association
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Warren
Mason Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
Stephanie M. Weckesser, M.D.
MED
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Wyandot
Mohawk Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
