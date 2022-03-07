Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 8, 2022

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

March 7, 2022                                                           

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Ashtabula

Grand Valley Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Monroe Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pierpont Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens

Ohio University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Brown

Southern Hills Joint Vocational School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Butler

Oxford Community Improvement Corporation

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Bay Village City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hope Academy Northcoast Campus

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

T-Squared Honors Academy

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Darke

Darke County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Fairfield

Fairfield County District Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Alliance for High Quality Education

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Norwich Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fulton

Archbold Area Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

City of Cincinnati, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hocking

Starr Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Alicia M. Gardiner, C.N.P

 MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Irfan Ahmed, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Poland Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Marion

Marion City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Medina

City of Medina-Montville Township Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Medina County Joint Vocational School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

Miami Valley Career Technology Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Muskingum

Paul A. Wehrum, Jr., D.O.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Stacie L. Sweet, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Noble

Village of Dexter City

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Paulding

Wayne Trace Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Pickaway

Circleville Dental Partners Canfield Latus Merchant, LLP

 MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Lexington Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lexington Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Fairless Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Stark County Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Workforce Initiative Association

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Springfield Local School District

 

02/16/2021 TO 02/24/2022

 

Performance Audit

 

 

 

University of Akron - National Collegiate Athletics Association

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Warren

Mason Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Stephanie M. Weckesser, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wyandot

Mohawk Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
                       

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

