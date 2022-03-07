For Immediate Release:

March 7, 2022

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Ashtabula Grand Valley Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Monroe Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pierpont Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Athens Ohio University - National Collegiate Athletics Association IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Brown Southern Hills Joint Vocational School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Butler Oxford Community Improvement Corporation 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Cuyahoga Bay Village City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hope Academy Northcoast Campus IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 T-Squared Honors Academy 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Darke Darke County Educational Service Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Fairfield Fairfield County District Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Alliance for High Quality Education 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Norwich Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fulton Archbold Area Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hamilton City of Cincinnati, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hocking Starr Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas Alicia M. Gardiner, C.N.P MED 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Irfan Ahmed, M.D. MED 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Mahoning Poland Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Marion Marion City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Medina City of Medina-Montville Township Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Medina County Joint Vocational School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Montgomery Miami Valley Career Technology Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Montgomery Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Muskingum Paul A. Wehrum, Jr., D.O. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Stacie L. Sweet, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Noble Village of Dexter City 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Paulding Wayne Trace Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Pickaway Circleville Dental Partners Canfield Latus Merchant, LLP MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Richland Lexington Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lexington Union Cemetery 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark Fairless Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Stark County Metropolitan Housing Authority 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Workforce Initiative Association IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Springfield Local School District 02/16/2021 TO 02/24/2022 Performance Audit University of Akron - National Collegiate Athletics Association IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Warren Mason Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wood Stephanie M. Weckesser, M.D. MED 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wyandot Mohawk Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov