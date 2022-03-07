Two Injured in Separate Snowmobile Crashes in Errol and Pittsburg

CONTACT: Lieutenant Mark Ober 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 March 7, 2022

Errol, NH – The snowmobile crash occurred on Corridor 18 in Errol at approximately 10:45 a.m. when a male operator, identified as Frederick Crory, 62, of Center Sandwich, NH, was ejected from his snowmobile while operating in an easterly direction. Crory was the last snowmobiler in a group of four when the incident occurred. Members of his riding group noticed he was not behind them so they turned around and located Crory who had appeared to have suffered an unknown head injury. The snowmobile was not damaged and remained upright and on the trail the entire time.

Crory was placed on the back of a snowmobile and transported to the Errol Motel where he was met by the Errol Ambulance, assessed, and ultimately transported to Upper-Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) in Colebrook. There was nothing at the scene that would indicate what caused Crory to fall from his snowmobile, and Crory had not memory of what occurred. Drugs and alcohol were not factors in this accident.

Pittsburg, NH – A second crash occurred on Trail 142 (Indian Stream Road) in the town of Pittsburg at approximately 1:45 p.m. when a male operator, identified as Michael Pinelli, 73, of Smithfield, RI, was attempting to negotiate a turn when he went off the side of the trail into a tree. Pinelli’s wife, who was the passenger on the back of the snowmobile, was ejected from the snowmobile and suffered unknown injuries. Members of Pinelli’s riding party called 911 for assistance and EMS personnel from Pittsburg Fire responded.

Pinelli was extracted from the trail via a rescue sled and taken to the 45th Parallel EMS ambulance. From there she was transported to UCVH where she was then placed on the DHART helicopter and flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in Lebanon. The snowmobile was purchased that day and had been operated for about an hour when the crash occurred. Unfamiliarity and icy section of trail are considered contributing factors in this crash.