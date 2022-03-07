Drug Screening Market: Stringent government regulations regarding drug abuse

Increasing awareness regarding the ill effects of drug abuse along with the increased stringency of regulations to prohibit drug is expected fuel innovations

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Drug Screening Market by Product & Services [Equipment (Immunoassay Analyzers, Chromatography Instruments, and Breath Analyzers {Semiconductor Breath Analyzers and Fuel Cell Analyzers}, Rapid Testing Devices(RTD) {Oral Fluid Testing Devices and Urine Testing Devices}), Consumables {Assay Kits, Calibrators & Controls, and Sample Collection Cups} and Laboratory Services], by Sample Type [Oral Fluid/Saliva, Breath, Hair and Other Samples {Blood & Sweat}], and by End User [Workplace & Schools, Criminal Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies, Drug Testing Laboratories, Drug Treatment Centers, Hospitals, Personal Users, and Pain Management Centers] - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Drug screening is carried out to detect the presence of any illegal drug in the different biological samples such as blood or urine. Biological samples derived from the subject are tested under drug screening devices to diagnose the nature and amount of drug in the system. Drug screening manufacturers provide a wide range of high-tech equipment which is used by organizations and law enforcement agencies to check the presence of any illegal drug in the body. Drug screening devices have helped government officials, employers and schools to maintain a drug free and healthy environment for individuals.

Key players operating in this market include Alere, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Biorad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and, Express Diagnostics International Inc.

Under products & services equipment segment the rapid testing devices segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2022-2028 over the forecast period.

Hair sample segment is poised to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Workplace and schools generated the highest revenue in 2021, and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

North America dominated the global drug screening market over the analysis period, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022-2028.

Asia-Pacific drug screening market is an upcoming market and expected to generate new opportunities for market players.

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

