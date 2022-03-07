Why the ‘Great Resignation’ is an opportunity for businesses to maximize efficiency and get the best talent for less
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Covid-19 pandemic triggered a paradigm shift in the way people work and brought employees the world over a fresh perspective on how to approach their careers.
Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed close to 40 million US employees quit their jobs in 2021, with more than 4 million resignations handed in per month for seven months as the workforce walked out at historic rates.
Meanwhile, figures from the UK’s Office for National Statistics showed resignations and job-to-job moves in the UK were at the highest level in 20 years, with a November survey of 6,000 workers conducted by recruitment firm Randstad revealing one in four were planning to leave their job within three to six months.
This ‘Great Resignation’ has not come during a time of optimism, but despair.
Mass quitting has taken place against a startling economic backdrop in which unemployment cheques from the government were the only thing preventing millions from receding into poverty.
Businesses meanwhile were folding as their income evaporated, but the CEOs of those that survived were forced to watch as some of their best employees walked out the door, even as the number of available jobs in the market dwindled.
In recent months, business leaders have scrambled to revitalize workplace culture, introduce flexible working schemes and even offer pay rises in futile attempts to retain their workforce.
But a December survey, conducted by jobsearch website Indeed among 1,000 people who quit multiple jobs since March 2020, revealed an astounding 92 per cent did so because they felt ‘life was too short to do a job they were not passionate about’.
Of course, low and mid-level employees do not share the same level of commitment to a business as the CEO, nor should they.
But why offer myriad benefits or even pay rises, at a time when most businesses are struggling financially, to unmotivated employees who may jump ship at any time?
This is the question being asked by Jonathan Sellers, CEO of digital marketing experts Spark Outbound.
Sellers believes that the Great Resignation is in fact an opportunity, particularly for small and medium sized business owners, to minimize their overheads and streamline their operations.
‘One of the biggest challenges for small and medium sized firms in the pandemic is keeping overheads as low as possible while still operating at maximum efficiency.
‘Many leaders have been sucked into a cycle where they have gone above and beyond to offer their employees more - often at a detriment to their business - only to lose their workers anyway.
‘This forces them to rehire and retrain new employees at great cost, all while output and efficiency wanes. In a vertical such as marketing, where workers need both creative and technical skillsets to deliver results, even more resources are needed to ensure they can perform adequately.
‘Rather than paying through the nose to retain or retrain workers, outsourcing complex and essential functions such as marketing to an expert team will pay dividends.
‘Specialist agencies are fully equipped with the expertise and tools needed to execute tailored campaigns at rapid speed, often at a much lower price point than a costly in-house marketing team..
‘And pay-per-lead marketing services, such as those offered by Spark Outbound, reduce overheads even further as their cost is dependent on predetermined performance goals - when there is no guaranteed monthly salary, experts only get paid for what they deliver.’
The Great Resignation is no doubt a sign for businesses to consider new ways to re-engage with their employees.
But perhaps rather than trying to stop the bleeding, a shift in perspective can open up a whole new world of opportunities and growth to small business leaders everywhere.
Jonathan Sellers
Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed close to 40 million US employees quit their jobs in 2021, with more than 4 million resignations handed in per month for seven months as the workforce walked out at historic rates.
Meanwhile, figures from the UK’s Office for National Statistics showed resignations and job-to-job moves in the UK were at the highest level in 20 years, with a November survey of 6,000 workers conducted by recruitment firm Randstad revealing one in four were planning to leave their job within three to six months.
This ‘Great Resignation’ has not come during a time of optimism, but despair.
Mass quitting has taken place against a startling economic backdrop in which unemployment cheques from the government were the only thing preventing millions from receding into poverty.
Businesses meanwhile were folding as their income evaporated, but the CEOs of those that survived were forced to watch as some of their best employees walked out the door, even as the number of available jobs in the market dwindled.
In recent months, business leaders have scrambled to revitalize workplace culture, introduce flexible working schemes and even offer pay rises in futile attempts to retain their workforce.
But a December survey, conducted by jobsearch website Indeed among 1,000 people who quit multiple jobs since March 2020, revealed an astounding 92 per cent did so because they felt ‘life was too short to do a job they were not passionate about’.
Of course, low and mid-level employees do not share the same level of commitment to a business as the CEO, nor should they.
But why offer myriad benefits or even pay rises, at a time when most businesses are struggling financially, to unmotivated employees who may jump ship at any time?
This is the question being asked by Jonathan Sellers, CEO of digital marketing experts Spark Outbound.
Sellers believes that the Great Resignation is in fact an opportunity, particularly for small and medium sized business owners, to minimize their overheads and streamline their operations.
‘One of the biggest challenges for small and medium sized firms in the pandemic is keeping overheads as low as possible while still operating at maximum efficiency.
‘Many leaders have been sucked into a cycle where they have gone above and beyond to offer their employees more - often at a detriment to their business - only to lose their workers anyway.
‘This forces them to rehire and retrain new employees at great cost, all while output and efficiency wanes. In a vertical such as marketing, where workers need both creative and technical skillsets to deliver results, even more resources are needed to ensure they can perform adequately.
‘Rather than paying through the nose to retain or retrain workers, outsourcing complex and essential functions such as marketing to an expert team will pay dividends.
‘Specialist agencies are fully equipped with the expertise and tools needed to execute tailored campaigns at rapid speed, often at a much lower price point than a costly in-house marketing team..
‘And pay-per-lead marketing services, such as those offered by Spark Outbound, reduce overheads even further as their cost is dependent on predetermined performance goals - when there is no guaranteed monthly salary, experts only get paid for what they deliver.’
The Great Resignation is no doubt a sign for businesses to consider new ways to re-engage with their employees.
But perhaps rather than trying to stop the bleeding, a shift in perspective can open up a whole new world of opportunities and growth to small business leaders everywhere.
Jonathan Sellers
Spark Outbound
+1 813-308-2387
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook