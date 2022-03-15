Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion of ABA Services in Michigan
Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of center-based, Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") therapy, today announced a new center location in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Lighthouse Autism Center is currently the largest ABA provider in Indiana with a network of locations across Indiana, southwest Michigan and central Illinois. Autism spectrum disorder is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders in the United States. As the need for ABA services grow, Lighthouse Autism Center continues to expand in order to help more families and children with autism, reach their goals.
Lighthouse Autism Center’s Kalamazoo East center will offer a unique ABA therapy model that fuses together the sciences of ABA and speech therapy. By blending multiple research-proven therapies into one comprehensive program, and integrating highly trained, compassionate staff, Lighthouse Autism Center offers families the most effective approach to autism treatment available.
“We are so excited about the opening of our new center in Kalamazoo on Gull Road in early summer! With the addition of this new center, it will allow us to serve 18 more clients in the area! This will be our second location in Kalamazoo and will feature beautifully curated spaces that support natural and play-based learning as well as an outdoor play area!,” said Natalie Lovejoy, Regional Director of Lighthouse Autism Center.
The Kalamazoo East center is slated to open in early summer of this year. The facility will provide autism services to 28 children and their families and create over 25 new jobs in the area. To learn or more or inquire about enrollment, visit www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
About Lighthouse Autism Center
Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by Gregg and Sandy Maggioli, the parents of a child with autism. Over the past ten years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based provider of ABA therapy for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana, southwestern Michigan and Illinois. As the largest ABA provider in the state of Indiana, Lighthouse has a reputation for bringing together compassionate care with clinical excellence, with autism therapy programs supported by a beautiful play-based environment that supports the best possible outcomes for children with autism. For more information about Lighthouse, visit the company's website at: www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
