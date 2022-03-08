Pink Booths of Delhi Police all set for a grand welcome this Women’s Day
International Women's Day would see Inauguration of Pink Police Booths in East Delhi. A welcome step for the female DelhitesDELHI, INDIA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delhi Police has interesting plans to make it easier and approachable for reporting of crime against women via the Tejaswini initiative, under which they are launching Pink Booths. These are Police Booths lead and managed by women Police Officers, focusing on women walkin who get a comfortable environment to report any crime against them.
As a part of the inauguration ceremony at these Pink Booths, www.BakeHoney.com a brand with Techivox Pvt Ltd which is a women led startup working in the space of empowering women Homebakers and giving them a fair platform to showcase & sell their creative bakes, has come forward to honor these unusual women taking charge of Pink Booths with a delicious welcome cake- khaki colored cakes with imagery of multi-tasking lady along with the National emblem and a police cap designed on it, as a gesture to greet these exemplary women who have shaken the usual and are set on a mission to create a safer city for women.
Delhi has for long been a hub for crime and the top-ranking city in India for crime against women. However, there are times when it is noticed that many such crimes go un reported. Pink Booths would surely help in inviting female victims to report their cases but would these booths help curb the crime in itself is a question yet to be answered. However, there is always a first step and this is a welcome one. Shweta, the resident of Kamla Nagar says “I can see this new Pink Booth installed on the other side of the road. Presence of a woman police man across the street makes me feel good when I walk through the road and at the back of my mind I know where to go if I am in need”
While Pink Booths are a welcome step for the female population in Delhi, www.BakeHoney.com (Techivox Pvt Ltd) CEO Surabhi Gupta says "One day is certainly not enough to praise these women brave hearts, but we chose this day as a gesture to honor and pay our respect for the entire year, and salute the Women Police Force."
