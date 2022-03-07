Submit Release
Buckingham & Lloyds lends 15 of their Apartments in aid of the ongoing Ukrainian humanitarian crisis

logo with Ukrainian flag colours

Buckingham & Lloyds shows its support for the current humanitarian crisis

Buckingham & Lloyds are offering shelter to Ukrainian refugees in Poland free of charge and will provide extensive comfort, safety and security.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buckingham & Lloyds (B&L) are offering shelter to Ukrainian refugees in Poland amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis. The 15 apartments located in Kraków, that will be offered completely free of charge, are able to accommodate up to 6 people each and will provide extensive comfort, safety and security.

The apartments were due to open within the year but B&L CEO and founder, Sam Ibgi, believes that they will be serving a greater purpose in the current crisis being faced by the people of Ukraine.

B&L are urging other accommodation businesses to act in the same way.

