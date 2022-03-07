Mouthguard Market Worth $369.9 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 6.6% CAGR COVID-19 Impact Analysis by AMR

Mouthguard Market

rise in participation in sports activities have led to increased demand for mouthguard, thereby supplementing the mouthguard market demand

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Mouthguard Market by Type, Material, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,"

The global mouthguard market size was valued at $189.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $369.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, the boil and bite mouthguard segment accounted for the highest share in the market. These types of mouthguard are usually made from ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA). This device is thermoplastic rim, which is heated in hot water and then placed in the mouth to be adapted to the teeth by biting down. However, it is often bulky, and does not retain its shape over time.

Mouthguard market demand over the forecast period 2021-2030

Increased popularity of sports, namely, basketball, hockey, football, and boxing and the corresponding youth participation in such sports drives the market. Moreover, rise in consumer spending on mouthguard is observed in developed economies such as the U.S. As per the statistics, consumer spending on mouthguard has increased from $66 million to $84 million from 2010 to 2014 in the U.S., which has further supported the mouthguard market growth.



Rise in participation in sports activities, growth in consumer spending on mouthguard, increase in health consciousness among consumers, prominence of national & international sports events are the mouthguard market trends which is likely to foster the growth of mouthguard industry. However, availability of cheap and counterfeit products restrains the market growth. Increase in penetration of online retail is expected to offer lucrative mouthguard market demand over the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this report include :-

Battle Sports Science, Brain Pad, Inc, Decathlon S.A, MaxxMMA International CO., Limited, Mogo Sport, NIKE, INC, OPRO, Shock Doctor, Sisu Guard, and Venum Predator.

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the boil and bite mouthguard segment held the highest share, accounting for 45.5% of the global mouthguard market.

Based on material, the polyethylene-polyvinylacetate copolymer segment held the major share of 60.8% of the market.

Region wise, North America held the major share in the market, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

