Manufacturing leaders to gather in Greensboro, NC for relaunched Aviation Week Network's A&D Manufacturing Conference
The A&D Manufacturing Conference, previously known as the SpeedNews Aerospace Manufacturing Conference, will take place in Greensboro, NC on May 17-18.
As the Center of Aerospace in the state where aviation was born, we are excited to host the 2022 A&D Manufacturing Conference.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network’s A&D Manufacturing Conference, previously known as the SpeedNews Aerospace Manufacturing Conference, is confirmed to take place at the Grandover in Greensboro, NC on May 17-18.
— Mike Fox, President of the Piedmont Triad Partnership
The new-look event represents an expansion of agenda topics, networking opportunities and audience engagement to be inclusive of the entire Aerospace & Defense industry. North Carolina, home to many manufacturers and aerospace leaders, is the perfect location to host the industry’s leading minds for the two-day conference.
Mike Fox, President of the Piedmont Triad Partnership comments “As the Center of Aerospace in the state where aviation was born, we are excited to host the 2022 A&D Manufacturing Conference. We look forward to welcoming leaders in aerospace manufacturing as well as the media to learn about innovative practices and companies. The conference will also spotlight the Carolina Core region which we believe is the perfect location for manufacturers in this sector.”
Among the early confirmed companies to speak is engine OEM Pratt & Whitney who will deliver the keynote presentation. Boom Supersonic, who recently announced their Overture Superfactory will serve as its primary manufacturing site in Greensboro, with production expected to begin in 2024, are also confirmed to take part in the senior level discussions.
Delegates can expect to hear developments on hot topics in the industry such as the latest news from smart factories across the country featuring Morf3D on the panel, drivers for recovery across the commercial and defense industries, supply chain considerations to keep up with high volume production, and the skilled labor shortage and resulting lead-time (un)predictability. Virtual reality, AI, automation and robotics, additive manufacturing and physics-based machining will also feature during the discussions.
Whilst at the conference, attendees can also enjoy numerous networking opportunities, with a pre-event welcome reception on May 16 and a reception at the end of day one on May 17, as well as several breaks built into the two-day agenda. A tour of the HAECO facility in Greensboro is also confirmed for conference attendees on May 18. The tour will include a ground-level walk through the entire hangar complex at the PTI Airport with the ability to view all aircraft in the facility and the work being conducted.
More information including the full agenda, speaker and sponsor list and how to register can be found at https://admanufacturing.aviationweek.com/
ENDS
About Aviation Week Network
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defence industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
About Informa Markets
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
Media Contact: Elizabeth Kelley Grace
Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net
561-702-7471
Elizabeth Grace
Informa
+1 561-702-7471
Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net