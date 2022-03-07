Submit Release
Dreebsby Releases Burning Polaroid. New 'Sad-Disco' Single Ahead of Debut EP 5AM

Singaporean singer, songwriter, musician and producer Dreebsby's latest single blends pop, funk and disco into a melancholic late night heartbreak anthem.

My friends were going through devastating breakups all at the same time, after giving it their best. The common pattern? They entered the relationship wanting to fix the other person, then it blew up.”
— Dreebsby
SINGAPORE, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singaporean singer, songwriter, musician and producer Dreebsby has just released his latest single, Burning Polaroid. Blending elements of pop, funk and disco into a melancholic late- night heartbreak anthem, Dreebsby consolidates his signature sound of 'sad-disco' which you can listen to here.

Burning Polaroid is from Dreebsby's debut EP, 5AM, dropping this 25 March 2022 with a final single. Burning Polaroid, in which the artist croons about a relationship which went up in flames, released as a primary feature on Apple Music's homepage. Last Night, the EP's first single, entered at #142 in iTunes Top 200 Tracks Japan Alternative Chart. The next single Death of Me, has maintained it's position amongst international acts on Apple Music's Apple Music Pop and Today's Easy Hits.

Yesterday, Dreebsby announced a 5-part YouTube video series called 5AM Home Concerts, with the release of Burning Polaroid (Live), which you can watch here!

Dreebsby debuted Burning Polaroid in the Metaverse with live performance and NFT drop on 27 February in partnership with crypto platform NEAR, NXM and Cryptovoxels and Keep It Local. Dreebsby is following up with another Metaverse show on 27 March for the EP 5AM. For more information please visit www.dreebsby.com or www.gooseinfiniti.com.

