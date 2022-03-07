Global Insights on 5G Substrate Materials Market to 2028 By Drivers, Opportunities, Technologies and Key Players
EINPresswire.com/ -- 5G Substrate Materials Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Product (Organic Laminates, Glass, Ceramics), Application (Smartphones Antennas, Base Station Antennas, Automobile) and By Geography
The Global 5G Substrate Materials Market is accounted for $187.48 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $758.50 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period. The substrate is a term that is used in materials science to illustrate the base material on which processing is carried out to manufacture new film or layers of material such as-deposited coatings. With all coating processes, the condition of the surface of the substrate can strongly affect the bond of subsequent layers. This can include cleanliness, smoothness, surface energy, moisture, etc. Some substrates are anisotropic with surface properties being different depending on the direction: examples include wood and paper products. The conventional seeds segment is expected to be the largest during the forecast period, as conventional substrates are difficult to produce, and high-quality substrates, capable of giving high production performance, are very expensive. The Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share due to the rapid economic expansion as well as the rapidly rising end-use industries. Europe is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the steady shift of the manufacturing industry to countries with high demand and lower production costs.
Some of the key players profiled in the 5G Substrate Materials Market include AGC Inc, Daikin Industries, Ltd, DuPont, Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Avient Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, The Chemours Company (Teflon), Taiwan Union Technology Corporation, Ventec International Group, and ITEQ Corporation.
