2028 Global Commercial Seed Market Development Status, Competition Analysis, Type and Application
EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Seed Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Type (Genetically Modified Seeds/Biotechnology Seeds, Conventional Seeds), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds), Application (Retail, Wholesale) and By Geography
The Global Commercial Seed Market is accounted for $50.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $81.94 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Commercial seeds are utilized to reduce soil erosion on cropland; improve the productivity of pasture and grazing lands; and protect, create and restore wetlands. They are extensively utilized as animal feed to enhance the volume and quality of crops and hay production, grazing, and cover cropping. Besides this, they find application as a raw material in the production of biodiesel fuels. Genetically modified seeds/biotechnology seeds segment is projected to hold the largest market share due to the growing area under the GM crops, acceptance of GM crop output by various regions, and increasing acceptance of GM crop produce and launch of seeds having various beneficial traits factors. The Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR due to the rising requirement of higher yield on the available arable land, increased hybrid adoption, and rising seed replacement rates in key crops such as rice, maize, and vegetables.
Some of the key players profiled in the Commercial Seed Market include Bayer Crop Science AG, Dlf-Trifolium A/S, Groupe Limagrain, KWS Saat SE, Land O’lakes, Inc., Monsanto Company, Rallis India Limited, Sakata Seed Corporation, Syngenta AG, Takii, The Dow Chemical Company, Vilmorin, and Cie SA.
