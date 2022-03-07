Integrated Diploma in Wealth Management - 6 Months Guaranteed Placement Program in Wealth Management

International College of Financial Planning launches a Job Guaranteed Program – Integrated Diploma in Wealth Management, in association with Bajaj Capital.

Industry body ASSOCHAM reports that 93% of Graduates or MBAs are not employable. For all those, who are a Graduate or MBA struggling to find a good placement, the bad news is that they are in that 93%. But the good news is that here is the Quick & Guaranteed Opportunity for them to get into the top 7%.

Those who are committed to building a career in the financial industry, have an opportunity to work with Bajaj Capital, one of India’s most trusted wealth management companies with a legacy of 59 years, as Future Wealth Managers. International College of Financial Planning has partnered with Bajaj Capital exclusively to train and prepare young graduates and MBAs into Successful Wealth Managers.

Integrated Diploma in Wealth Management, popularly known as IDWM is a joint initiative of the International College of Financial Planning & Bajaj Capital. IDWM has been designed with the reverse engineering process, meaning that you don’t have to study first and search jobs later, rather in IDWM you get your job first and then you are prepared with the subject knowledge & skills needed for the job.

You go thru a structured selection process but once selected you get your Pre Placement Letter from Bajaj Capital the moment you join the program. Then the first 3 months ICOFP coaches & faculty members teach you the concepts , thereby building your knowledge of personal finance & wealth management and then next 3 months you are put on a paid internship, or you may call it an On the job training, where you implement your knowledge and develop practical skills. 7th Month onwards you start working full-fledged as a Wealth Manager with Bajaj Capital.

As a part of the training content of IDWM program, the curriculum includes some top certification programs of finance and cover all of personal financial management, investment planning, financial markets, portfolio management, investment laws, investment taxation besides some much needed soft

This Program Is For:

Graduates, Undergrads (final year) & MBA Freshers

Those who are about to finish their graduation or MBA this year or have just completed it and wish to begin a career in BFSI domain. You know that your college education has not equipped you with the knowledge, skills, and expertise necessary to succeed in the professional world & IDWM prepares you with the same with a job guarantee.

Career Scope:

It is a program that sets you a mile ahead of any other postgraduates or MBAs with its super-rich knowledge, paid internships, and multiple Global & National Certifications.

IDWM sets you up to build a career as Wealth Managers, Portfolio Managers, Investment Advisors, Bankers, Investment Managers, Financial Advisors, and Investment Planners in BFSI with some of the top financial companies.

At the time of joining the program itself, you have the Placement Letter in your hands and hence a Secure Career awaits you.

Curriculum:

The total duration of the program is of 6 months bifurcated in 2 equal parts of 3 months each:

ICOFP offers 3 months of live instructor-led classes. Classes are held Online for 4 days a week for a period of 3 months (12 weeks (about 3 months).

3 months of OJT/Internship with Bajaj Capital, a stipend of Rs. 10000/- per month during the internship.

The successful candidates are then absorbed by Bajaj Capital into the Wealth Management and Distribution verticals with a consolidated annual salary of Rs. 3.5 lacs plus reimbursements, bonus and performance-linked incentives.

Admission Process:

Eligibility: Minimum Bachelor's Degree is required, although students in their final year of graduation can also apply. No restrictions on subjects or streams.

Application: One can apply for admission to IDWM program online. The application fee is Rs 1000/- which can be paid online.

Apply online here: https://icofponline.com/easypayonline.aspx

Selection: Candidates are required to qualify an Online Test and Online Interview. Only selected candidates get the offer of admission into the program.

For More Information Visit : https://www.icofp.org/integrated-diploma-in-wealth-management

Contact Details:

International College of Financial Planning

4th floor, Bajaj House, 97, Nehru Place, New Delhi – 110019

Web: www.icofp.org

Contact no: 9711450002