Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) provides plenty of opportunities to drug undruggable targets
BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I La Merie Publishing released today its newest report entitled “Targeted Protein Degradation by Proteasomal, Lysosomal & Autophagy Pathways 2022: an industry landscape analysis of stakeholders, technologies, pipeline, partnering and financing”. This report describes and analyzes the field of Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) from an industry perspective as of March 2022.
Targeted protein degradation is a strongly and rapidly emerging new therapeutic modality based on the promise to overcome limitations of traditional small molecule drug modalities, such as limited access to difficult-to-drug targets and development of drug resistance. TPD technology is being adopted by most major pharmaceutical companies as it is regarded as a key technology platform. Pure-play TPD technology companies make progress by advancing their drug candidates into clinical studies. Many biotech companies are diversifying their platforms by adding TPD technology.
Since April 2020, the number of clinical stage PROTAC molecules has increased from two to 12 and more than 20 further PROTACs are advancing to clinical development. The second major proteasomal degrader technology fuelled the pipeline with additional 6 molecular glue compounds in clinical studies, as compared to five molecules in April 2020.
Investors facilitate development of TPD technologies and product candidates by financing pure-play TPD technology. Since April 2020, five pure-play TPD technology companies have gone public and raised more than US$ 2 bln. Average market capitalization of NASDAQ listed TPD companies is around US$ 1.5 bln as of March 04, 2022.
This new report of March 2022 describes and analyzes the industry landscape of targeted protein degradation by proteasomal-, lysosomal- and autophagy-targeted technologies. The report is based on information retrieved from 69 technology companies, 23 pharmaceutical companies and three academic institutions with publicly known industry ties. The report provides detailed profiles of 69 companies with TPD technologies (pure-play or diversified). Specific profiles are provided for 31 TPD technologies, separately for proteasomal molecular glue/monovalent degraders; proteasomal heterobifunctional degraders, lysosomal & autophagy pathway degraders and the remainder. Specific profiles are also provided for 48 TPD drug candidates, separately for the same four TPD modalities as for TPD technologies.
The report Targeted Protein Degradation by Proteasomal, Lysosomal & Autophagy Pathways 2022: an industry landscape analysis of stakeholders, technologies, pipeline, partnering and financing can be acquired at La Merie Publishing’s online store: https://lamerie.com/report/targeted-protein-degradation-by-proteasomal-lysosomal-autophagy-pathways-2022-an-industry-landscape-analysis-of-stakeholders-technologies-pipeline-partnering-and-financing/
About La Merie Publishing
La Merie Publishing is an independent business information provider for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. La Merie Publishing prepares brief and full reports. La Merie Publishing products can be purchased in the online store www.lamerie.com and at selected Resellers.
To leverage its expertise and knowledge accumulated in the in-house database, La Merie Publishing offers custom report preparation services for corporate clients, including, but not limited to, pipeline analysis reports, drug profiles and any other competitive intelligence elaboration of interest.
SOURCE: La Merie Publishing
Ulrich Martin
