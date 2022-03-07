Internet TV Gains Popularity As A Key Customer Trend In The Telecom Market

Telecom Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Telecom Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internet TV is gaining acceptance and being preferred by customers in developed and developing markets. The traditional pay-TV industry has been facing severe competition from online video streaming service providers. The low-cost video streaming service providers are threatening the pay-TV business model and forcing traditional pay-TV service providers to offer internet TV services to their subscribers. For example, in November 2021, fuboTV Inc., a sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced that it is acquiring France’s live TV streaming company, Molotov SAS. The acquisition aims at expanding its business globally and for launching its interactive sports and entertainment streaming platform on a global scale.

The global telecom market size is expected to grow from $2.64 trillion in 2021 to $2.87 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The telecom market share is expected to reach $3.82 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Read more on the Global Telecom Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telecom-global-market-report

IoT technology adoption by manufacturing and transportation services companies is driving the telecom market in the forecast period. IoT is a network of physical objects such as devices, vehicles, buildings and other items which are embedded with electronics, software, sensors and network connectivity enable these objects to collect and exchange data. For instance, Microsoft and Rolls-Royce have announced a partnership centering on future Rolls-Royce intelligent engines, which will integrate Microsoft Suite into its service solutions to expand its digital capabilities. Smart Grid encompasses inter related technologies entering public use to manage electricity consumption. Thus, IoT technology adoption is expected to propel the telecom industry growth.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the telecom market in 2021. North America was the second largest region accounting of the telecom market. The regions covered in the telecoms market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players covered in the global telecom industry are Apple, Verizon Communications, China Mobile, AT&T Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei, Comcast Corporation, T-Mobile USA, Inc., China Telecom and Telefonica SA.

TBRC’s global telecom market research report is segmented by type into wireless telecommunication carriers, wired telecommunication carriers, communications hardware, satellite and telecommunication resellers, by application into household, commercial, by product into telecom hardware, telecom services.

Telecom Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Wireless Telecommunication Carriers, Wired Telecommunication Carriers, Communications Hardware, Satellite And Telecommunication Resellers), By Application (Household, Commercial), By Product (Telecom Hardware, Telecom Services) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a telecom market overview, forecast telecom market size and growth for the whole market, telecom market segments, geographies, telecom market trends, telecom market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Telecom Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2908&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Satellite And Telecommunication Resellers Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Telecommunication Resellers, Satellite Telecommunications, Other Satellite And Telecommunication Resellers), By Component (Equipment, Services), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/satellite-telecommunication-resellers-global-market-report

Wired Telecommunication Carriers Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Broadband Internet Services, Fixed Telephony Services, Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services), By Subscription Type (Basic, Premium), By Application (Household, Commercial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wired-telecommunication-carriers-global-market-report

Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Switching Equipment, Bridges, Gateways And Routers), By Infrastructure (Wireless, Wired Infrastructure), By End User (Telecom Operators, Enterprises) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telecom-infrastructure-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/