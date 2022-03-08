Launch of Stealth Mode Strategy Cleantech Startup Carbon Lamp

The startup offers strategy counsel to discrete manufacturers using research-driven validated algorithms in manufacturing and pricing to build leadership.

Fitbit got sold and Google in 2018 undertook an internal cost cutting exercise to improve margins substantially. We improve production efficiency and put pricing pressure on the competition.” — Prashant Prakash Deshpande

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon Lamp began around 18 months back with work beginning on building the manufacturing module. The plan was simple: take on Mckinsey, BCG and Bain and establish industry leaders. We began by identifying points of high leverage across an organization’s functions that will enable companies to take on leadership position in their industries by removing inefficiencies.

Operating a factory without bottlenecks at optimal performance frontiers is what Carbon Lamp does. The shop floor workflow is difficult to model analytically and as such drivers of throughput cannot be accurately identified. This leads to an inefficient shop floor.

Pricing is the least understood of all disciplines along with analytical game theory. So how do you price in the marketplace? Manufacturers routinely get it wrong. We combine elements of algorithmic game theory with pricing strategy to offer cutting edge pricing counsel for the discerning executive.

Industry leadership can subsequently be built by investing in superior technology adoption in manufacturing and R&D.

We at Carbon Lamp would want to work on integrating a marketing promotions and physical distribution module into manufacturing to better reflect the market demand for the company’s products.

We will get into modelling recycled waste throughout the entire supply chain as we scale. We will also fund research in material science simulations at world leading universities to uncover better alternatives to energy intensive manufacturing processes.

The company’s vision of enabling a cleaner planet via reduction in carbon footprint by improving industry inefficiencies is unrivalled. It offers seamless, needle moving, IP-driven, democratized strategy solutions. We are filing a provisional utility patent with the USPTO this month in March, 2022. The product is hosted on cloud and offered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Carbon Lamp has a monthly subscription of $5K.

The company is led by Prashant who is the CEO Founder. He has a PhD 1st year in strategy from The University of Texas at Dallas and has worked on projects with KPMG, ION and the Citi Group in management consulting. Prashant’s view on strategy and operations features in world-leading media in the Analytics magazine at INFORMS where he also has a leadership article under the Developing Technology category on Digital Twins. He has solo-authored an optimization abstract at the SIAM partnered ICORES 2022 Conference. He also has a solo-authored conference paper at The Operational Research Society UK 2021 Annual Conference. He was selected for membership in the Founder’s Cohort, Dec 2021 at M Accelerators and is on Startup School at YC and IBM Call for Code along with Google for Startups.

Carbon Lamp is a SaaS-based cleantech product that offers a seamless strategy counsel to discrete manufacturers with a view to build industry leaders. The software comes with state-of-the-art research-driven and validated counsel on manufacturing and pricing. The company's vision is to reduce carbon footprint to help build a healthy planet where comfort and convenience isn't compromised. The company has invested in IP, is currently bootstrapped, has a pre-revenue valuation of $3.5M and is actively looking for investors to raise seed to lead the next round of product development.

