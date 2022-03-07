Sun Health Center Now Offering IV Vitamin Therapy Infusions in Deerfield Beach, Fla

One of the nation’s best is providing outpatient services in brain optimization, and recovery has expanded its services.

Alan Parana, Marketing and Design representative and spokesperson for Sun Health Center explained that IV Vitamin Infusions (also known as IV Vitamin Therapy) are one of a number of holistic medical services that the company offers to repair and restore brain health and expedite recovery.

“We do this because we know that when you’re feeling better, the sooner you can return to life, work, family and other demands,” Parana said.

IV Vitamin Infusions entail a short, simple, and virtually painless process. It typically takes 30 minutes to one hour. During this time, Sun Health Centers monitor vital signs for potential adverse reactions while the patient receives an IV drip. The drip is attached to a line in the patient’s vein and painlessly delivers the contents of a bag of vitamins, minerals, and saline solution into the bloodstream.

From there, those rich nutrients move throughout the body, replenishing, activating, and becoming a much-needed arsenal for recovery.

After intravenous vitamin therapy, Parana noted, that patients will often notice the positive side effects, such as higher energy levels or a diminishment in symptoms of withdrawal, almost immediately.

About Sun Health Center

Sun Health Centers, headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, is an outpatient provider of specialized services in brain optimization and recovery. Our nationally renowned neuro, medical and clinical professionals treat men and women from around the country (ages 18 and up) who come to us for help with a wide range of needs in the areas of peak performance and recovery from traumatic injury, addiction, and mental health conditions.

