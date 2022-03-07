Moringa Techsolv welcomes financial sector veteran, philanthropist S.A. Ibrahim to advisory board

Moringa

Advisor to Moringa Techsolv

Founder & CEO of Cognota Healthcare

CladRysk

With impeccable leadership credentials, S.A. Ibrahim has almost four decades of rich experience in the fintech sector

It’s a great privilege to welcome fintech sector veteran, SA Ibrahim to Moringa Techsolv’s family. As an advisor to the board, his deep insights and critical input will drive our future growth”
— Sanjeev Dahiwadkar
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial services sector veteran, technology entrepreneur, and philanthropist S.A. Ibrahim has joined the advisory board of Moringa Techsolv, a leading banking software product and services provider with a focus on the regulatory technology space.

With impeccable leadership credentials, Ibrahim has almost four decades of rich experience in the fintech sector. He was the former CEO of US-based Radian Group (NYSE: RDN), which is a credit enhancement company that offers mortgage insurance, financial guaranty insurance for public finance, and many more other financial services.

Known as a turnaround man & man with the Midas touch, Radian Group not only successfully navigated the economic recession of 2008 under his leadership but also emerged as a much stronger player during his tenure. Prior to Radian, he had also served as the CEO of GreenPoint Mortgage, taking the company from $6 billion to $60 billion in volume in only six years. He had also worked in senior executive positions at General Electric, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan-Chase, and American Express among others.

A man who is an institution in himself, Ibrahim is a strong advocate of diversity, inclusion, and interfaith relations, He has been involved in several educational, religious, and policy-related non-profit organizations such as the Wharton Graduate Board, the Anti-Defamation League, the Middle East Institute, the Foreign Policy Research Institute, the American-Jewish Committee, and the Muslim-Jewish Council. Through the Nina and S.A. Ibrahim Foundation, he along with his wife is also giving back to society by promoting interfaith relations and religious tolerance through student travel and exchange. As a technology leader and visionary in the financial services sector, Ibrahim currently works as an advisor and angel investor focused on socially-responsible technology startups.

Welcoming Ibrahim to the advisory board, Sanjeev Dahiwadkar, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Moringa Techsolv said, “It’s a great privilege to welcome a towering personality and veteran of the fintech sector, SA Ibrahim to Moringa Techsolv’s family. As an advisor to the board, his deep insights, critical inputs, and prudent advice will drive Moringa Techsolv in its next growth trajectory. As we build our leadership team to cash in the emerging opportunities in the burgeoning fintech space, Ibrahim’s business acumen and leadership credentials as a turnaround man will help us navigate the ecosystem better.”

Ibrahim has completed his graduation in Mechanical Engineering from Osmania University and holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. “Global financial ecosystem is being rapidly disrupted by new-age fintechs. Technology is playing a key role in ensuring this new trend. I want to be a part of the effort by Moringa Techsolv to help financial services institutions navigate this new normal through tech-enabled innovative solutions,” SA Ibrahim said.

Tejas Prajapati
Moringa Techsolv Pvt Ltd
+ +919967648845
email us here

You just read:

Moringa Techsolv welcomes financial sector veteran, philanthropist S.A. Ibrahim to advisory board

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, International Organizations, Law, Technology, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Tejas Prajapati
Moringa Techsolv Pvt Ltd
+ +919967648845
Company/Organization
Moringa Techsolv Pvt Ltd
Flat No -5/6, 3rd Floor, HOSHBANOO MANSION OLD ICE FACTORY, GOKHALE ROAD, NAUPADA
Thane, 400601
India
+91 22 2778 1074
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Moringa Techsolv is a leading software product company operating in the regulatory compliance technology space, serving BFSI (banking, financial services & insurance) clients. Its ‘CladRyskTM’ suite of product lines is enabling financial services companies to seamlessly perform a wide range of activities including audit, compliance & risk Management, Anti Money Laundering & KYC, credit administration/ monitoring & Non-Performing Asset Management among others. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company provides easy-to-use, secured, cloud-based SaaS software products which can be integrated with enterprises’ IT systems in a seamless manner.

About Moringa Techsolv

More From This Author
Moringa Techsolv welcomes financial sector veteran, philanthropist S.A. Ibrahim to advisory board
ITShastra reaffirms commitment to cyber governance; completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification
RaphaCure partners with Madhavbaug to enhance access to Cardiac Healthcare Services in India
View All Stories From This Author