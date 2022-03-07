Submit Release
Craig Shelly Presents ELEVATE Summit & Mastermind at Malibu Private Beach Mansion March 24th - 26th

— Craig Shah
MALIBU, CALIFORNIA , USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craig Shelly Sponsors ELEVATE Summit & Mastermind at Malibu Private Beach Mansion March 24th - 26th

Entrepreneurs from all walks of life will be attending this three day event to ELEVATE their personal and professional lives, solve business issues and challenges, highlight new technologies and implement them, learn everything about NFT and WEB3.0 and a BluePrint to a 9 figure business.

Meet some of the worlds greatest thought leaders and industry experts, from Realestate to Art and Music, from Syndication to Power of Association, from technology to crypto gurus, network and learn from those who have done it right!

Craig Shah, CEO of Craig Shelly Beverly Hills and Founder ELEVATE Summit comments, “Whether you’re launching your first startup or you’re a serial entrepreneur, you’ll find the people you need at the Elevate Summit & Mastermind. ELEVATE is truly a unique platform that's designed to help entrepreneurs succeed at every step of the way. Never underestimate the power of meeting the right person at the right time. It will change everything for you, and open more doors than you ever thought possible.”

"Heartfelt service is the key that unlocks the door to real wealth and profitable partnerships. And becoming the best version of yourself while inspiring others along the way is truly the highest service you can offer. This event is an opportunity to do some good in the world while having fun and making life-changing connections at the same time”

Craig went on to emphasize the importance of the “why” behind the Malibu Mastermind: "People and purpose before profit - that's the pillar of Craig Shelly's mission statement. Mastermind will benefit Shriners Hospital for Children and Victims of Ukraine war”.

Craig says, "everyone deserves a chance in life, all they need is a helping hand”

For more information pls visit www.Elevate-summit.org or to book your spot, www.Elevate-summit.org

#giveback #educate #elevate

Craig Shah
Craig Shelly Beverly Hills
+1 213-300-2090
email us here

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


