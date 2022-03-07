AngloINFO Announce The Launch Of Their Worldwide Expat Survey
All-inclusive online resource for English-speaking expats, AngloINFO, launch their survey to collect information from expats in different parts of the worldPARIS, FRANCE, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at AngloINFO has again reiterated their commitment to helping expats worldwide find their feet and enjoy every second in their new home as the platform launches a new global survey. The AngloINFO Worldwide Expat Survey was launched to collect information from expats across the globe, with a focus on the effects of the pandemic on their lives. In addition to providing information that will be a part of a landmark research, participants also get a chance to win amazing prizes for filling out the survey.
The number of expats across the globe has risen significantly over the years. A recent research report by Finaccord put the total number of expatriates worldwide at over 66.2 million in 2017, an astronomical growth compared with the 52.8 million expats in 2013. English-speaking professionals make up a significant number of expats. Unfortunately, a good number of them still struggle in their newly found homes. However, AngloINFO seeks to change this narrative, a claim substantiated by the recently launched worldwide expat survey.
The survey will form part of a groundbreaking research that seeks to explore the effects of the pandemic on expats around the world. The questions also assess the varying reactions amongst governments across the globe to the pandemic, especially as it affects expats. Participants in the survey will be a part of a lucky draw to win exciting prizes, such as 2 brand new Apple Airpods (2nd generation) and 2 brand new Apple TV's HD. The draw will occur within 7 days of the survey, which closes on 31 March 2022.
For further information about the survey and other resources from AngloINFO, visit - https://www.angloinfo.com/.
About AngloINFO
AngloINFO was created as a platform to support the needs of expats. Ranked as "the world's largest network of websites for English-speakers moving or living abroad," AngloINFO has more than 2 million monthly visitors, with global expats sharing tips, advice and practical guidance to make living in a new region relatively easier and more fun.
