Automotive Fog Lights Market 2030 || Flex-N-Gate , Phoenix Lamps,Robert Bosch , Magneti Marelli S.p.A., OSRAM Light AG

Automotive fog lights are additional car lights designed to improve visibility when driving in poor weather conditions.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive fog lights are additional car lights designed to improve visibility when driving in poor weather conditions. Fog lights have a peculiar beam shape when compared to regular headlights. It is usually positioned below the bottom of headlights close to the front bumper and rear tail. The fog lights play a vital role at night in improving road visibility. Furthermore, the fog lights perform well in extreme weather conditions like dense fog, darkness, and heavy rains. It has been shown that low visibility causes road accidents because of unseen road obstacles. Fog lights are technically designed to break through the minute water particles in the atmosphere. Headlights are the brightest light in the car with high illumination, while fog lights provide better illumination along with headlamps in extreme conditions. The rise in pollution globally resulted in the creation of smog which has anticipated to witness the steady growth in automotive fog lights with the increase in the demand for automobiles.

Get Sample PDF@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15159

Major Market Players:

Flex-N-Gate Corporation, Phoenix Lamps Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., OSRAM Light AG, Valeo SA, ZKW Group, PIAA Corporation, General Electric, and Warn Industries Inc.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in the interruption of the supply chain in the automotive sector, including the automotive lighting industry. The majority of fog lights manufacturers have faced substantial issues such as factories shutdown & unavailability of the workforce due to lockdown, which has further affected the production of cars. The demand from end-users has been reduced due to low consumer confidence and high vehicle prices. As the governments across the globe have implemented various restrictions, the major industries in China, Germany & the U.S. have suffered adverse effects. However, the automotive fog lights industry has a chance of positive sales momentum in 2022 due to government initiatives towards sustainable and green mobility frameworks such as a change in the design & usability of non-motorized transport (NMT).

Road accidents & fatalities have increased significantly due to fog and mist over the past three years in India. Therefore, the rise in concern towards road accidents globally spurs the demand for better safety features in the vehicle. Most vehicles come with high & low beam headlights. But these lights are not sufficient while driving during foggy conditions. The low placement of fog lights on a car makes it easier for the light beam to hit the road without interference. The purpose of the fog lamp is to show road edges & lane markings to the driver in extreme conditions. Owing to its short-range beam, the fog lights work in poor visibility conditions & provide better clarity on the road during an unfavorable situation such as mist, snow, fog, and even sand storms. However, the use of fog lamps when not required is an offense in some countries. There is no legal requirement for installing fog lamps in India, as they are provided in the top versions of the car models. Thus, the increase in the demand for road safety concerns has projected the automotive fog lights market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in the interruption of the supply chain in the automotive sector, including the automotive lighting industry. The majority of fog lights manufacturers have faced substantial issues such as factories shutdown & unavailability of the workforce due to lockdown, which has further affected the production of cars. The demand from end-users has been reduced due to low consumer confidence and high vehicle prices. As the governments across the globe have implemented various restrictions, the major industries in China, Germany & the U.S. have suffered adverse effects. However, the automotive fog lights industry has a chance of positive sales momentum in 2022 due to government initiatives towards sustainable and green mobility frameworks such as a change in the design & usability of non-motorized transport (NMT).

Buy Now@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15159

Contact Info:

Name: David Correa

Email: Send Email

Organization: Allied Market Research

Address: 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States

Phone: 1-800-792-5285

Website: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

