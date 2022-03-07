Bywire unveils stellar new strategic marketing & privacy advisor Brittany Kaiser to drive company’s global expansion
Brittany Kaiser is a world-renowned expert in data privacy and the blockchain, joining Bywire to grow media literacy tools for global audiences.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chair of Gryphon Digital Mining and Co-Founder of Own Your Data Foundation, Brittany Kaiser is a globally renowned expert in data privacy and the blockchain. An exciting development for Bywire, which now finds itself with one of the world’s leading digital marketers, driving, and optimising, both consumer and B2B strategic development. Brittany Kaiser is joining Bywire to grow media literacy tools for global audiences
With an outstanding résumé, Brittany Kaiser is set to turbo-charge Bywire’s strategic growth. Having successfully delivered President Obama’s digital campaigns prior to joining Cambridge Analytica, where Kaiser, who was the director of business development, turned whistleblower, exposed the murky world behind how, her former employer, influenced global elections, for profit.
Not only is Brittany Kaiser named in the list of the Top 100 influencers in Crypto and Blockchain, by Crypto.com, and Cointelegraph, but she is also the best-selling author of ‘Targeted’, published globally by Harper Collins and the focus of the Netflix original documentary, "The Great Hack", nominated for an Emmy, BAFTA and shortlisted for an Oscar.
In the public sector, Kaiser is a sub-Committee member of the Congressional Select Committee on Blockchain, Fintech and Digital Innovation, assisting in the passing of more than 20 laws relating to blockchain technology. Kaiser has also spoken at prestigious events at the United Nations, the European and British Parliaments, the G20, and WebSummit, as well as guest lecturing at universities such as Harvard, Oxford, and Columbia.
Bywire CEO, Michael O’Sullivan said of the appointment: “We are overjoyed that Brittany has decided to join us on our mission, at Bywire, to return truth, trust, and accountability to news and user-generated content. Brittany is one of the most intelligent, principled, and erudite individuals I have ever met, and I cannot wait to see how she helps us revolutionise news, just like she did with political campaigns, data privacy and green Bitcoin mining. News isn’t going to be the same ever again, it is about to get a force reboot!”
Brittany Kaiser also commented, “Bywire is a perfect example of a unique and valuable use of a tool at the intersection of blockchain and AI that has the potential to make a significant impact on media literacy for both institutions and individuals. I’m honoured to join their advisory board to help empower people to be more conscious consumers of digital media.”
Bywire is an exciting London technews start-up, that is building a unique ecosystem of blockchain, and artificial intelligent powered technologies, that will deliver truth, trust, and accountability to news and user-generated content.
Sarah M
Bywire News
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn