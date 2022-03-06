THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, MARCH 7, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side) **Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 4:00 p.m. At that time, the House will reconvene to consider the four bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (4 bills) H.R. 5615 – Homeland Security Capabilities Preservation Act (Rep. Demings – Homeland Security) H.R. 5616 – DHS Basic Training Accreditation Improvement Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Demings – Homeland Security) H.R. 5681 – Shadow Wolves Enhancement Act (Rep. Katko – Homeland Security) S. 658 – National Cybersecurity Preparedness Consortium Act of 2021, as amended (Sen. Cornyn – Homeland Security)