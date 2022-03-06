St. Albans // Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2001051

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 3/6/2022 at 1459 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 36 at the intersection of North and South Rd. in Fairfield.

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Quentin Bolio-Derbyshire

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

VICTIM: Scott Allen

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Fairfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 6, 2022 at 1459 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from Scott Allen indicating that he was involved in a roadrage incident that occurred on RT36 in Fairfield near the intersection of North Rd and South Rd. During the incident, the complainant indicated that a male waved and pointed a firearm out the rear sliding window of his truck. The truck was found nearby at a residence on South Rd. in Fairfield. Through the investigation, it was discovered that Quentin Bolio Derbyshire was operating the truck involved. He also was in possesion of a firearm that matched the description given by the victim. Bolio-Derbyshrire was cited to appear in Franklin County court on March 22, 2022 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Reckless Endangerment.