St. Albans // Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2001051
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 3/6/2022 at 1459 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 36 at the intersection of North and South Rd. in Fairfield.
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Quentin Bolio-Derbyshire
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VICTIM: Scott Allen
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Fairfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 6, 2022 at 1459 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from Scott Allen indicating that he was involved in a roadrage incident that occurred on RT36 in Fairfield near the intersection of North Rd and South Rd. During the incident, the complainant indicated that a male waved and pointed a firearm out the rear sliding window of his truck. The truck was found nearby at a residence on South Rd. in Fairfield. Through the investigation, it was discovered that Quentin Bolio Derbyshire was operating the truck involved. He also was in possesion of a firearm that matched the description given by the victim. Bolio-Derbyshrire was cited to appear in Franklin County court on March 22, 2022 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Reckless Endangerment.