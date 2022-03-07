Michigan Romance Author Rowena Tisdale Releases New Title
Time Lies, A time travel romance by Rowena Tisdale
Rowena Tisdale’s Time Lies: A time travel romance, with modern day Detroit as the backdrop, released March 4th, 2022
The main and secondary characters are full of heat, humor, and heart, the storyline was fantastic! Not to mention it takes place in Michigan!”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US, March 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The main and secondary characters are full of heat, humor, and heart, the storyline was fantastic! Not to mention it takes place in Michigan!” ~DK Marie, romance author
— DK Marie, romance author
Rowena Tisdale was born and raised in Michigan, sort of all over the state. As an adult, she moved to Texas, and after living there for a bit, headed east, eventually returning home to her beloved "Mitten State." An avid reader of romance from an early age, she still embraces the genre and all the familiar tropes, with a small caveat – her heroines have aged with her.
In Time Lies, Shannon Kellogg, a spoiled heiress pushing fifty, is forced to confront her superficial existence with the help of a younger man who appears in her backyard in a thunderstorm one summer night. He claims to be from the past. She thinks he’s crazy, but decides to help him find his way home, where ever that may be.
Time Lies: A time travel romance is published by Tiny Mountain Publishing and is available March 4th, 2022 from Amazon.com in paperback and Kindle versions, and from Barnes & Noble.
ISBN: 9798985357202
Print Price: US $15.95
Kindle Price: US 3.99
Rowena Tisdale
Tiny Mountain Publishing
