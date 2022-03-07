Submit Release
News Search

There were 91 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,640 in the last 365 days.

Michigan Romance Author Rowena Tisdale Releases New Title

Time Lies, A time travel romance by Rowena Tisdale

Time Lies, A time travel romance by Rowena Tisdale

Rowena Tisdale’s Time Lies: A time travel romance, with modern day Detroit as the backdrop, released March 4th, 2022

The main and secondary characters are full of heat, humor, and heart, the storyline was fantastic! Not to mention it takes place in Michigan!”
— DK Marie, romance author
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US, March 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The main and secondary characters are full of heat, humor, and heart, the storyline was fantastic! Not to mention it takes place in Michigan!” ~DK Marie, romance author

Rowena Tisdale was born and raised in Michigan, sort of all over the state. As an adult, she moved to Texas, and after living there for a bit, headed east, eventually returning home to her beloved "Mitten State." An avid reader of romance from an early age, she still embraces the genre and all the familiar tropes, with a small caveat – her heroines have aged with her.

In Time Lies, Shannon Kellogg, a spoiled heiress pushing fifty, is forced to confront her superficial existence with the help of a younger man who appears in her backyard in a thunderstorm one summer night. He claims to be from the past. She thinks he’s crazy, but decides to help him find his way home, where ever that may be.

Time Lies: A time travel romance is published by Tiny Mountain Publishing and is available March 4th, 2022 from Amazon.com in paperback and Kindle versions, and from Barnes & Noble.

ISBN: 9798985357202
Print Price: US $15.95
Kindle Price: US 3.99

Rowena Tisdale
Tiny Mountain Publishing
email us here

You just read:

Michigan Romance Author Rowena Tisdale Releases New Title

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.