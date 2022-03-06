Kayak Starved Rock Campground Now Offering New Educational Guided Kayak Tours
These expanded educational guided kayak tours are a great way to introduce people to the sport of Kayaking.UNITED STATES, March 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kayak Starved Rock Campground has long been known for its cost-friendly Kayak rentals, which has made them a favorite of their ever-growing customer base. They are now all set to offer expanded educational guided kayak tours to introduce more people to Kayak Tours. They have got sweeping views of the towering St. Peter's Sandstone bluffs, soaring Bald Eagles, Great American White Pelicans, and beautiful Lotus Flowers which are getting all the love from their customers.
As evident, the company works with many scout groups, youth groups, and corporate groups and is known for its high-quality kayak rentals, guided kayak tours, and primitive camping at locations in Morris and two locations at Starved Rock. Some of their highest quality single kayaks include perception Carolina 12ft and 14ft touring kayaks. In addition to it, they have also got high-end Perception Cove 145T tandem kayaks that can hold up to 3 people if the 3rd person is 70lbs or less.
Their guided tours, which run every Saturday and Sunday, begin with a land-based kayaking lesson and a safety kayak lesson. Following that, campers are taken out on the water in a small kayaking group with their guides to see the beautiful sights along our sandy shores. According to sources, their riverside camping is offered along the Illinois River in Morris and Starved Rock. They now offer tent camping, pop-up camping, and teardrop camping at their Starved Rock location.
Officials from the company have also stated that they offer dog friendly camping at their newest location, Kayak Starved Rock Campground. Riverside camping at their Starved Rock location is situated along the Illinois River and offers sweeping views of Starved Rock State Park and a gorgeous sandy coastline. Campers are also encouraged to bring their kayaks for river use. Before embarking on a guided kayak tour, each camper is expected to don a PFD (personal flotation device), which is essentially a life jacket. Their current launch cost for general public kayak launching is $10, which is a small price to pay for the amount of fun a kayaker may have day kayaking from their location.
Their first location, Kayak Morris, started in 2010, offering kayak rentals and guided tours. In 2012, Janee Matteson bought some land and created Kayak Morris campground in Morris right along the sandy shores of the Illinois River. Then in the year 2014, Janee decided to start offering guided kayak tours at Starved Rock State Park, which in 2018 was followed by the opening of Kayak Starved Rock within the Starved Rock State Park, which provides kayak rentals and guided kayak tours. Finally, in 2020, Janee bought some land right across from Starved Rock State Park, along the Illinois river and began developing it into a campground known as Kayak Starved Rock Campground.
Describing them as an environmental education-based outfitter, the company owner was quoted as saying, "We use Kayaking Illinois, camping, and other outdoor activities to teach children of all ages about the outdoors. Our all-inclusive Kayak tours/overnight GLampouts are educational adventures designed to teach children and adults about our natural resources and how to protect them for future generations. Our events will teach you about historical and present wildlife and how each of us can help with conservation, management, and preservation. We offer unique Kayaking Illinois canoeing rentals to match all of your demands, whether it's a leisurely Kayak or a muscle-pumping peda. We have three places to select from, all of which are 35 minutes or one hour away from most suburbs."
