Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,028 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,844 in the last 365 days.

Music Artist Sanity Delivers "The War Song" to Apple Music distributed by The Orchard and Sony Music Worldwide

Sanity the Buffalo NY Rock Band delivers a heart felt ballot on the effects and deep emotions of War. Their are Know winners in Killing Humanity.

there are know winners in war and killing humanity.”
— Know winners in War
LOS AGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Empire Records, "A Foundation Built On Rock," releases, 'The War Song' by the Buffalo NY Rock Band Sanity. The music speaks for itself.

They are an original music rock group. Sanity was formed over ten years ago and have 3 LP's out. they are backed by "AER "American Empire Records based in La Jolla Ca.

The group is currently writing new music. The members are Gregg Stranahan Brian May Keith Richards and Denny Kubas.

The group has a very unique style of delivering a powerful message with thought provoking lyrics along with hard driving music that will stick in your head for days. Each LP has A Power ballad as well as soft love felt feelings of emotion.

A very diverse band delivering live and looks forward to getting back in the studio and playing live festivals.

Michael Christopher
American Empire Records
+1 858-220-1151
email us here

You just read:

Music Artist Sanity Delivers "The War Song" to Apple Music distributed by The Orchard and Sony Music Worldwide

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.