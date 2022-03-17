Music Artist Sanity Delivers "The War Song" to Apple Music distributed by The Orchard and Sony Music Worldwide
Sanity the Buffalo NY Rock Band delivers a heart felt ballot on the effects and deep emotions of War. Their are Know winners in Killing Humanity.
there are know winners in war and killing humanity.”LOS AGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Empire Records, "A Foundation Built On Rock," releases, 'The War Song' by the Buffalo NY Rock Band Sanity. The music speaks for itself.
— Know winners in War
They are an original music rock group. Sanity was formed over ten years ago and have 3 LP's out. they are backed by "AER "American Empire Records based in La Jolla Ca.
The group is currently writing new music. The members are Gregg Stranahan Brian May Keith Richards and Denny Kubas.
The group has a very unique style of delivering a powerful message with thought provoking lyrics along with hard driving music that will stick in your head for days. Each LP has A Power ballad as well as soft love felt feelings of emotion.
A very diverse band delivering live and looks forward to getting back in the studio and playing live festivals.
Michael Christopher
American Empire Records
+1 858-220-1151
email us here