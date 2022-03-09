Plannerly Releases New Auto-Versioning Features To Help Automate BIM Contracts
Plannerly's new Auto-Versioning automatically creates formatted PDFs from portions of the live document that are sent to your teams automatically via email.
Auto-Versioning is like having a personal assistant who remembers your export settings, how frequently to send and who to send the PDF to and just takes care of everything for you.”LONDON, UK, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Plannerly announced the release of Auto-Versioning for PDF exports. This new feature allows users to create multiple versions of their exported BIM Contracts as PDFs. It even sets up recurring exports so users can have their data sent automatically to the right people on a regular basis. This helps teams stay up to speed on what has been agreed upon as the contracts are developed.
— CEO and Co-founder of Plannerly
The team at Plannerly understands that getting to the ideal BIM Contracts, Exchange Information Requirements (EIR), or BIM Execution Plan (BEP) takes time, and it's crucial for many teams to be kept up to date on the document's development while it's being created. This is just another thing BIM Managers must manage to get their job done.
With the new Auto-Versioning feature, those days are gone! Now, once you've set your export preferences once, they'll be remembered and applied automatically to new versions of your PDF. No more wasted time fiddling with settings - just export and go! Plus, with Auto-Versioning enabled, you can now set up automatic exports to send out on a schedule. So whether you're sending reports weekly or monthly or want to make sure that your client always has the latest version of your contract, Auto-Versioning has you covered.
"We're thrilled to release this new feature," said CEO and Co-founder of Plannerly, Clive Jordan. "Auto-Versioning with scheduled email updates takes all the hassle out of keeping teams up-to-date with the latest and most important parts of your documents without you even doing anything."
"We're always looking for ways to make our users' lives easier," said Clive. "Auto-Versioning is like having a personal assistant who remembers your export settings, how frequently to send and who to send the PDF to and just takes care of everything for you."
To learn more about Plannerly's Auto-Versioning for PDF exports jump on the free version or contact Plannerly directly: hello@plannerly.com
About Plannerly: Plannerly is a leading cloud-based project management software used to co-create contract documents and project scopes, monitor progress, and track deliverables in one online application that is simple to use and even enjoyable! Plannerly makes BIM planning, management, and compliance to ISO 19650 simple!
News Desk
Plannerly
hello@plannerly.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook
Other