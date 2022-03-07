Amity listed as one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies in the FT 1000

Amity Logo

Amity is proud to announce that it has been ranked 132nd on the FT1000 list of Europe’s top 1000 companies with the fastest growth.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amity, the leading technology company that powers digital experiences and communities, has been named amongst the fastest growing companies in Europe, coming in at the top 150 in the FT 1000 list. Amity ranks 132nd, and is 30th amongst the 155 listed UK companies, with an absolute growth rate of 1,020% and compound annual growth rate of 124%.

The company is incredibly proud to be recognized in the sixth annual list of FT 1000: Europe’s fastest-growing companies. It's a reflection of the increasing relevance of their mission to create positive digital experiences and communities. It is also a testament to the hard work and incredible skill of their brilliant teams all over the world.

The Financial Times and Statista, in their analysis of the rankings, noted that companies that made the cut this year were sufficiently resilient to survive and thrive with the collapse in demand due to last year's impact of the coronavirus. Technology leads the sectorial mix with a fifth of the companies on the list, followed by construction and retail. Italy is the country with the most entries on the list, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom.

This is Amity's first entry into the FT 1000 list and it comes after experiencing tremendous growth in the US and Europe, culminating in the opening of a new European HQ in Milan, Italy, earlier this year.

Francesca Gargaglia, Co-founder and COO of Amity, reflects on this great achievement.

“Being ranked as one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies is something that we are incredibly proud of. This result is nothing more than the incredible hard work and dedication from all the employees across different departments, everyone at Amity has been involved in making this achievement a reality.”

Looking towards the future, Amity’s plans are no less ambitious. They are just at the beginning of their journey, with many industries that have not yet had their social moment. As more and more product categories realize the power of social, Amity is aiming at even more rapid growth in the coming years.

"Our priority has always been to provide businesses with the tools to build the best digital experiences possible. We strongly believe in the power of social and moving forward, even more companies across industries will leverage social features on their own platforms to provide better experiences for their users.”

Says Korawad Chearavanont, Founder and CEO of Amity.

