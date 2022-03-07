The @appamuseum: American charity has built in Palermo, Italy's first ART&POETRY open-air Museum
EINPresswire.com/ -- More than twenty American and European artists have been selected to create the first Art&Poetry open-air Museum in Palermo, Italy. On the 30th of July, the same painters, sculptors, writers, and poets will be celebrated in an interdisciplinary exhibition at Palazzo Branciforte Museum restored by Gae Aulenti, called STANZAE.
The union between art and poetry wants to create a path for the city, explains Luca Lo Sicco founder and curator, that focuses on different objectives:
1. to be a ray of sunshine for cultural and tourist recovery
2. an encounter between contemporary art and the historical-artistic beauty of Sicilian historic centers
3. a moment of reflection and inspiration to be better human beings through the images and troubled lives of the Saints and the words of the poems dedicated to the city.
4. Last but not least, it wants to be concrete support of visibility and novelty for the community.
To celebrate the completion of the first project “20 Saints for the city of Palermo”, Luca Lo Sicco has several surprises in store for summer 2022:
1. 30th of July the opening of the exhibition STANZAE at Palazzo Branciforte Museum
2. 5th and 6th of August the connect-conference the psychology of sustainability and alternative practices organized with his colleague Kimberly Gettenberg, in partnership with Fashion Revolution Italy, France, and Luxembourg and the participation of Vogue Italia.
3. 12th of August the 10 + 10 plant a tree event: https://www.eventbrite.it/e/appa-museum-10-10-plant-a-tree-tickets-206605932907
4. 30th of June the launch of the second project called Values & Myths in partner with the Solent University of Southampton (UK) which will select artwork by young artists who will help nourish the city of Palermo with new creative energy, says Dr. Luca Lo Sicco.
He continues “We want to encourage and increase the sense of belonging to this city, both of the people of Palermo and of foreigners who come and love it."
The votive shrines, a legacy in many cases of ancient devotions and popular traditions, are now at the center of a museum en plein air which - in the intentions of its founders - is "a gift to the city of Palermo". It's called “The Art and Poetry Open Air Museum of Sicily”, and it combines contemporary art and poetry. A different way to enjoy Palermo and to attract artists from all over the world to the Sicilian capital. We pass, therefore, from a Saint Lucia revisited by Agnes Kolignan, to a Saint Michael in jeans and a T-shirt - complete with the writing "Life", by artist Michael Milunovic, from a Madonna with baby Jesus by Greek artist Eri Fragiadaki, to the Peruvian San Martin Porres seen by Canadian Michelle Martinez, the latter among others one of the works accompanied by David Carrigan's poems. Sant'Ambrogio on wood made by the Milanese artist Carlo Cut Cazzaniga, of which a work is already hosted at the Palermo Museum at the Renzo Barbera stadium, or the Santa Rosalia by sculptor Filippo Leto surrounded by the roses of painter Giovanna Patti.
The opening for press and friends will be at Palazzo Branciforte on July 30th at 6:00 pm
For more information and high-resolution photos contact:
Greece Needs Love, Inc. Atlanta - The APPA Museum of Sicily
Phone: +44 7594166876 (UK - WhatsApp)
Email: lucalo.sicco@gmail.com
Attention: Dr. Luca Lo Sicco
Luca Lo Sicco
The opening for press and friends will be at Palazzo Branciforte on July 30th at 6:00 pm
20 Saints