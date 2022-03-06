Bored Falcon, Dubai’s first large scale NFT collection for the Middle East launches phase two
Bored Falcon is Dubai's first large-scale NFT collection and they have announced the start of Phase 2UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bored Falcon, the first large scale NFT collection specifically for the Middle East Region has launched its second wave in the first week of March 2022.
- The second phase spreads awareness and pays homage to over Falconidae species
- The drop features numbers such as #8090 for the Peregrine Falcon; #8888 for the now extinct - Guadalupe Caracara and the regional favourite: #8786 for the Saqr Falcon
- The drop wave features Falcons – chosen at random – trading at ETH 0.01
Traits from the collection’s first wave have now been discontinued in order to preserve the rarity for existing collectors. The current collection features all new personalities, traits, accessories and most importantly the introduction of “Species.”
The second wave includes over 15 new Falcon Species. From the now-extinct "Guadalupe Caracara" and "Réunion Kestrel" to the rare "Saqr" and "Grey Falcon". Our personal fav: the "Philippine Falconet" and the "Gyrfalcon."
Besides adding visual representation of the Middle Eastern region in the NFT space, the Bored Falcon collective also strives to make NFT art accessible to all. Each drop wave going forward will have Falcons – chosen at random – trading at ETH 0.01.
The second drop of 1,000 of these NFTs also feature the rarer 17 “Prime Falcons” the alpha NFT for each specific form of Falcon with special numbers such as #8090 for the Peregrine Falcon; #8989 for the rare Grey Falcon; #8888 for the now extinct Guadalupe Caracara and the regional favourite: #8786 for the Saqr Falcon.
Future waves feature traditional Middle Eastern accessories, artwork, cuisines and so much more, mixed with contemporary design and familiar NFT artwork staples.
Bored Falcon’s rubrics are simple:
1. Help, mentor and advice fellow Bored Falcons
2. Use the combined knowledge, affluence and accessibility gained from being a part of this collective, to help those around you within the community, city, country and the wider MENA region
Each NFT from the second wave will trade on OpenSea at a floor price of 0.06 ETH, Prime falcons at 0.08 and a random selection at 0.01 ETH with the aim to make the Bored Falcon collective, as well as NFT art, accessible to all.
For more information visit:
Website : boredfalcon.com
Bored Falcon NFT collection: opensea.io/collection/bored-falcon
Socials: www.instagram.com/boredfalcon and www.twitter.com/BoredFalconNFT
Discord: https://discord.gg/zRschZaAmm
