Benefits of Adequate Sleep on Body and Mind By Dr Gautam Arora
Get it right with adequate Sleep By Dr Gautam Arora
Sleep is much better than sickness!”MONROE, NJ, USA, March 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep is an essential function1 that allows your body and mind to recharge, leaving you refreshed and alert when you wake up. Healthy sleep also helps the body remain healthy and stave off diseases. Without enough sleep, the brain cannot function properly.
— Dr Gautam Arora
- Sleeping Helps Prevent and Fight Off Infections
- Good Sleep Benefits Heart Health
- Satisfying Rest Prevents Cancer
- Regular Z's Level Out Blood Sugar
- Adequate Sleep Equals Longevity
- Restful Nights Boost Workouts
- More Attractive when Well-Rested
- Sleep Slows Down Aging
If you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may be one of the estimated 40 million Americans with a sleep disorder. The most common sleep disorders are insomnia (trouble falling or staying asleep), sleep apnea (pauses in breathing during sleep), restless legs syndrome, and narcolepsy (extreme daytime sleepiness). Although sleep disorders can significantly affect your health, safety, and well-being, they can be treated. Talk to your doctor if you have any of these signs of a sleep disorder. You consistently take more than 30 minutes each night to fall asleep. You consistently awaken several times each night and then have trouble falling back to sleep, or you awaken too early in the morning.
You often feel sleepy during the day, you take frequent naps, or you fall asleep at inappropriate times during the day. Your bed partner says that when you sleep, you snore loudly, snort, gasp, make choking sounds, or stop breathing for short periods. You have creeping, tingling, or crawling feelings in your legs or arms that are relieved by moving or massaging them, especially in the evening and when trying to fall asleep.
Your bed partner notices that your legs or arms jerk often during sleep. You have vivid, dreamlike experiences while falling asleep or dozing. You have episodes of sudden muscle weakness when you are angry or fearful, or when you laugh.
Some things a person can do to improve sleep quality are:
- Avoid sleeping in when you have had enough sleep.
- Going to bed around the same time each night.
- Spending more time outside and being more active during the day.
- Reducing stress through exercise, therapy, or other means.
Refrences :
1)Chung K-F, Chan M-S, Lam Y-Y, Lai CS-Y, Yeung W-F. School-based sleep education programs for short sleep duration in adolescents: a systematic review and meta-analysis. J Sch Health. 2017;87:401–408.
2)Crowley SJ, Acebo C, Carskadon MA. Sleep, circadian rhythms, and delayed phase in adolescence. Sleep Med. 2007;8:602–612.
3)Bartel KA, Gradisar M, Williamson P. Protective and risk factors for adolescent sleep: a meta-analytic review. Sleep Med Rev. 2014;21:72–85.
4)Knutson KL, Lauderdale DS. Sociodemographic and behavioral predictors of bed time and wake time among US adolescents aged 15 to 17 yearsexternal icon. J Pediatr. 2009;154:426–430. e1.
5)Wheaton AG, Chapman DP, Croft JB. School start times, sleep, behavioral, health, and academic outcomes: a review of the literatureexternal icon. J Sch Health. 2016;86(5):363–381.
6)Morgenthaler TI, Hashmi S, Croft JB, et al. High school start times and the impact on high school students: what we know, and what we hope to learnexternal icon. J Clin Sleep Med. 2016;12:1681–1689.
7)Adolescent Sleep Working Group, Committee on Adolescence, Council on School Health. Policy statement: school start times for adolescentspdf iconexternal icon. Pediatrics. 2014;134:642–649.
Khaniya Gupta
NPMC Neurology and Pain Management Clinic
+91 88103 40685
email us here