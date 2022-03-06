VIP Total Health & Hydration, a leader in Hormone Replacement Therapy in Texas, announces new provider status with Biote

VIP Total Health and hydration Biote Hormone Replacement Therapy The science of Hormone Replacement Therapy Biote Tampa Bays Morning Blend Interview

When it comes to bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), the Biote Method is the preferred choice among more than 4,800+ physicians.

After careful consideration and study VIP Total Health & Hydration determined that Biote bioidentical hormone replacement therapy would provide the best results for our clients.” — Dennis Kelley

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIP Total Health & Hydration is a premier Hormone Replacement clinic with therapies that help maximize and improve our clients' overall health and wellness. Whether our customers are looking to boost their immune system, assist with weight loss, or seek relief from chronic pain, VIP Total Health & Hydration is here to help on their journey. The medically licensed staff at VIP Total Health & Hydration administer only the latest cutting-edge therapies while our clients enjoy a clean, comfortable, and relaxed environment.After careful consideration and study VIP Total Health & Hydration determined that Biote bioidentical hormone replacement therapy would provide the best results for our clients. VIP Total Health & Hydration recently celebrated its expansive growth and has opened multiple new offices in Fort Worth, Dallas, Plano, and San Antonio, Texas. Additional offices will be coming soon.VIP Total Health & Hydration is a veteran and woman-owned company proud to be a part of today's health movement. Our company is focused on tailored medical solutions, healthy diet design, exercise, beauty, aesthetic services, chiropractic care, and more. VIP will continue to add to its list of services as the market demands and continues to mature.VIP operates under a licensed Medical Director with over 20 years of experience. All services are provided and administered by licensed nurses and paramedics with multiple years of experience. VIP adheres and is compliant with all state medical board requirements.About VIP Total Health & Hydration. Dennis Kelley is the CEO and brings twenty-plus years of executive operations experience to the equation. After serving in the Marine Corps, Dennis began his Operations career in the aerospace industry. He holds degrees in Electrical Engineering Technology, Business Administration, and a Master of Science in Technical Management.Dennis has held executive positions in Operations and Systems Engineering managing multi-billion dollar programs within the industry. After a successful career in aerospace, Dennis began a consulting career where he crossed into several other sectors as an executive coach and process improvement expert. He, too, is very dedicated to healthy living and fitness. Dennis brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the company and ensures customer expectations are exceeded.Michelle Kelley is our VP and has always had a desire to help others in their quest for overall wellness. With over 10 years of experience in the medical field, years of experience in studying the human body, fitness, and being a Collegiate level educator, she has developed the expertise and extensive knowledge of the biological needs of the human body. With a Bachelor's in Healthcare Administration and as an accomplished competitive athlete, Michelle has the pedigree and the practical experience needed to ensure our clientele can reach their health goals and needs.The company was established in 2019 and has gained recognition as one of the leading Hormone Replacement Therapy clinics with offices throughout Texas.

