BEACON-4-LIFE Traffic Warning Flare

BEACON-4-LIFE with removable rubber base plate

Police officer using Red/Blue BEACON-4-LIFE traffic warning flares

BEACON-4-LIFE extended side clip hooked to car window

SHINE A LIGHT - SAVE A LIFE

KEARNY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BEACON-4-LIFE Traffic Warning Flare was invented by a first responder and combines the functions of a high-power LED warning beacon and a 3-watt focused beam flashlight into one easy to use, rapidly deployable, and Eco-Friendly product. It eliminates the concerns posed by incendiary road (strike) flares such as visibility obscuring/noxious smoke, sparks, flames, irritated eyes, irritated nose, burned skin and burned clothing which have been complained about by first responders, tow operators, DOT workers, etc. for decades.

In order to provide greater visibility at longer distances and varied roadway conditions, the BEACON-4-LIFE stands 12 inches tall in its removable rubber base plate. It features 20 super bright LED’s which provide an intense 360° of warning light with no weak spots, two versatile body clips, four shoulder strap attachment loops, multiple flash patterns, and single push button control for user friendly operation.

Price: $69.95 each Includes: Rubber Base Plate, Energizer or Duracell Batteries, and Lifetime Warranty.

Life Safety Lighting
P.O. BOX 3064
Kearny, NJ 07032
(201) 638-0143
Info@Beacon-4-Life.com
BEACON-4-LIFE.COM

Danny Vartan
Life Safety Lighting & Emergency Supply
+1 201-638-0143
Dvartan@Beacon-4-Life.com

BEACON-4-LIFE dual color Red/Blue traffic warning flares operating in their rubber base plates and clipped to traffic cones

BEACON-4-LIFE Traffic Warning Flare

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Emergency Services, Energy Industry, Environment, Insurance Industry


