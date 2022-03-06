BEACON-4-LIFE Traffic Warning Flare
SHINE A LIGHT - SAVE A LIFEKEARNY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BEACON-4-LIFE Traffic Warning Flare was invented by a first responder and combines the functions of a high-power LED warning beacon and a 3-watt focused beam flashlight into one easy to use, rapidly deployable, and Eco-Friendly product. It eliminates the concerns posed by incendiary road (strike) flares such as visibility obscuring/noxious smoke, sparks, flames, irritated eyes, irritated nose, burned skin and burned clothing which have been complained about by first responders, tow operators, DOT workers, etc. for decades.
In order to provide greater visibility at longer distances and varied roadway conditions, the BEACON-4-LIFE stands 12 inches tall in its removable rubber base plate. It features 20 super bright LED’s which provide an intense 360° of warning light with no weak spots, two versatile body clips, four shoulder strap attachment loops, multiple flash patterns, and single push button control for user friendly operation.
Price: $69.95 each Includes: Rubber Base Plate, Energizer or Duracell Batteries, and Lifetime Warranty.
BEACON-4-LIFE dual color Red/Blue traffic warning flares operating in their rubber base plates and clipped to traffic cones